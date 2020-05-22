Advanced search

Uni of Herts offers condolences after two men sentenced following student’s stabbing

PUBLISHED: 17:04 23 May 2020

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Archant

The Univeristy of Hertfordshire has offerred its condolences to students and staff after a piloting and engineering student was stabbed at a house party.

Steve Narvaez-Jara died in 2018 in the kitchen of an Islington New Year’s Eve party and two men have since been sentenced.

University of Hertfordshire said on the 20-year-old’s death: “We are a close community of students and staff, and Steve’s death has saddened us all. He was a popular student and had many friends at the University.

“The condolences of everyone at the University goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney was sentenced in March to ten years for manslaughter, and three years for violent disorder, to run concurrently, while Mohammed Musse, of Spotter House, Berger Road, was found guilty of violent disorder in February and sentenced to two years, suspended, and ordered to complete 250 hours unpaid work, 22 days of programme requirement and 10 days of rehabilitation on Monday, May 18.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man ‘seen touching himself inappropriately’ outside a house in Hatfield

Herts police are asking for information about the incident which took place in Hatfield this week.

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Police search for three suspects following Potters Bar stabbing

A man was carried by an air ambulance after reports of stabbing on Chace Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied.

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man ‘seen touching himself inappropriately’ outside a house in Hatfield

Herts police are asking for information about the incident which took place in Hatfield this week.

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Police search for three suspects following Potters Bar stabbing

A man was carried by an air ambulance after reports of stabbing on Chace Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied.

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Uni of Herts offers condolences after two men sentenced following student’s stabbing

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

More funding given to develop derelict ‘danger’ house in Potters Bar

An additional £213,000 has been given to turn 111 Strafford Gate in Potters Bar into a two bedroom ground floor maisonette and a three bedroom first floor maisonette. Picture: Google Street View

Man ‘seen touching himself inappropriately’ outside a house in Hatfield

Herts police are asking for information about the incident which took place in Hatfield this week.

Herts Cricket League set a date for planned resumption after coronavirus lockdown

North Mymms and Radlett are among the clubs hoping to return to Herts Cricket League action in July. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Urban Soul Orchestra to release Classic Ibiza Sundowners & Anthems album

While you wait for Classic Ibiza to return to Hatfield Park in 2021 you can listen to the new Urban Soul Orchestra album of Ibiza tunes. Picture: Phil Drury
Drive 24