Uni of Herts offers condolences after two men sentenced following student’s stabbing

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police. Archant

The Univeristy of Hertfordshire has offerred its condolences to students and staff after a piloting and engineering student was stabbed at a house party.

Steve Narvaez-Jara died in 2018 in the kitchen of an Islington New Year’s Eve party and two men have since been sentenced.

University of Hertfordshire said on the 20-year-old’s death: “We are a close community of students and staff, and Steve’s death has saddened us all. He was a popular student and had many friends at the University.

“The condolences of everyone at the University goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney was sentenced in March to ten years for manslaughter, and three years for violent disorder, to run concurrently, while Mohammed Musse, of Spotter House, Berger Road, was found guilty of violent disorder in February and sentenced to two years, suspended, and ordered to complete 250 hours unpaid work, 22 days of programme requirement and 10 days of rehabilitation on Monday, May 18.