Universial credit claims fall in Welwyn Hatfield and rise in Hertsmere

Claims for Universal Credit have fallen in Welwyn Hatfield and increased in Hertsmere between July and August.

Figures released yesterday by the Department of Work and Pensions, indicate claims of the low-paid work supplement, unemployment allowance, and disability benefit have decreased by 14 per cent in Welwyn Hatfield.

While claims by Hertsmere residents have soared by 50 per cent between July and August.

Minister for Welfare Delivery Will Quince said: "Universal Credit is a force for good - it's simpler, more flexible and is helping people into work quicker than the old system. Crucially, it adjusts to people's monthly earnings so there are no disincentives to working."

There are now 3,557 people claiming Universal Credit in Welwyn Hatfield, which is not an indication of unemployment as it can be claimed by people with minimal working hours or low-pay.

In Hertsmere overall claimants are lower at 2,333 for August.