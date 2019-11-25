Welwyn Garden City church has blessing service for pets

A blessing service for all creatures great and small is being held at a church in Welwyn Garden City.

The United Reformed Church on Church Road is hosting the event on Sunday, December 1 at 4pm.

Rev Jane Weedon said that she looks forward to welcoming people with their pets. Owners can have a prayer or a blessing said for their pet and their family, if they wish.

She said: "God gives us these wonderful animals and it's good to think about the blessing they give us.

Jane has two dogs, Ollie and Jet, and Ollie had a serious spinal accident and is now on wheels. On praying for healing for Ollie, she said: "Healing comes in many way - not just the physical."

Jane said that since the injury Jet has been "so compassionate and kind" to Ollie. The reverend said she believes God always answers prayer: "We just need eyes to see where the answer comes. We get some people bringing their pets who come to church and some new people. All are welcome."