Uni of Herts students host charity bake sale for children of Ukraine
- Credit: Gopika Madhu
University students raised awareness and funds for the children of Ukraine through bake sales and messages of hope.
Students from the University of Hertfordshire’s BA Early Childhood Education course hosted the event from 12.30-2.30pm in the middle of De Havilland campus on Tuesday, while students went to and from classes.
The students baked various desserts including brownies, cakes, mochi cookies and cupcakes to bring in donations. They encouraged passers-by to donate as much or as little as they were willing to and they could still walk away with loads of goodies in hand.
Even if students or teachers did not have cash to donate, they were motivated to write kind and uplifting messages on a board they called ' Petals of Hope for Ukraine' walk away with some desserts.
Wajeha Ashfaq, a second year student from the course, helped plan the event: "We just felt like, in our course we talk a lot about children and how to keep them safe, but the children in Ukraine have no safety and no security, they don't even have basic necessities anymore, like water, food, or shelter, so they have no childhood, just trauma.
"You read about what the children are going through on the news, so we wanted to play our role as early year practitioner students to share our support and help raise awareness and do our part to help," Wajeha added.
The event was run with the help of the students course lecturers and university staff.
All proceeds from the bake sale will go towards the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
"It went quite well. We were able to raise quite a lot of money," Wajeha added. From just two hours of selling baked goods the students made £395 for the children of Ukraine.
To donate to the DEC, go to - Home | Disasters Emergency Committee (dec.org.uk)