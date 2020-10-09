Advanced search

Uni of Herts student wins architectural degree prize for innovative cycle through building

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 09 October 2020

The 'Cyclists’s Transit Roof’ project. Picture: supplied

A University of Hertfordshire student won a show prize for her design which involves a cycle route going onto a roof of a building.

Kirana Ariana Gunawan was awarded the ‘Best Narrative’ prize for her ‘Cyclists’s Transit Roof’ project from Welwyn Garden City–based architects, Saunders.

Her project explored the creation of a cycle route onto the roof of an existing building in central London, turning it into a visually-appealing, purpose-built headquarters and cycle-through shop.

It is designed to be both a practical focus point and to intrigue non-cyclists; encouraging them to consider cycling in the future. The Cyclist’s Transit Roof supports Transport for London’s strategy to encourage more people to walk or cycle in London.

Annabel Lait of Saunders explained, “We were impressed by the very high standard of the work sent through to us by Principal Lecturer, Dr. Erica Liu. Kirana’s inventive design not only met the brief, it’s originality stood out and her thought process was imaginatively represented.”

