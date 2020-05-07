Herts Uni professor creates online social distancing game

A University of Hertfordshire professor has helped create a new online game that teaches the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been launched today.

Professor Richard Wiseman and French video game developer Martin Jacob created ‘Can You Save The World?’ which challenges players to walk down a busy street and keep safe by distancing from pedestrians, cyclists and people sneezing.

The game’s scoring system demonstrates how following social distancing can have a positive knock-on effect and save many lives.

Richard Wiseman, professor of the public understanding of psychology at the University of Hertfordshire, said: “The game is fun to play but also delivers an important message. Social distancing is a vital part of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and by creating this game we hope to affect real-life behaviour.”

Video game developer Martin Jacob said: “We want this game to be immersive and those that have tested it reported being more mindful of social distancing after playing. It is great to be able to use video games for such a positive purpose.”

The game is free to play and available online here.