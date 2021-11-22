University of Hertfordshire honour UK's first Afro-Caribbean chief crown prosecutor

The university's law building has been named after Dr Grace Ononiwu. - Credit: University of Hertfordshire

The University of Hertfordshire has given its law court building a new name, honouring the first Afro-Caribbean person to serve as the UK’s chief crown prosecutor.

Located on the university’s de Havilland campus, the Grace Ononiwu Law Court Building received the accolade on 10th anniversary of its opening, with Dr Grace Ononiwu herself attending the event in her honour.

“I am so proud to be recognised by the University of Hertfordshire and associated with one of the most diverse and inclusive law schools in the country,” she said.

“This building symbolises the start of my professional journey and its doors will remain wedged open for all future aspiring lawyers, regardless of background or circumstance.

“Thank you for all of the support, it’s truly appreciated.”

“We are proud that Grace is a University of Hertfordshire graduate,” said Dr Lynn Drummond.

“She has had a fantastic career in law and is one of the University’s most successful alumni. She is an inspirational role model for our students. We are honoured to name the building after her.”