University of Hertfordshire hit by cyber attack
- Credit: Archant
The University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield has been targeted by cyber attackers, leading to online lessons being cancelled.
In a statement on their website, the university revealed the attack took place late on Wednesday night and that online services would be impacted.
“Shortly before 22:00 last night, the university experienced a cyber-attack which has impacted all of our systems, including those in the Cloud such as Canvas, MS Teams and Zoom,” the statement read.
“Please be reassured that our IT colleagues are working hard to rectify the situation as soon as possible.
“However, as a result, all online teaching will be cancelled today (Thursday, April 15), and we understand that this may impact students being able to submit assignments. We want to reassure our students that no-one will be disadvantaged as a consequence of this.
“Any in-person, on-campus teaching may still continue today, if computer access is not required, but students will have no onsite or remote access to computer facilities in the LRC’s, labs or the University Wi-Fi.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this situation has caused and will continue to keep you updated. You can check the status of all our systems by visiting status.herts.ac.uk.”
