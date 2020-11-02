Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni. Photographs copyright © University of Hertfordshire

A large gathering at the University of Hertfordshire was dispersed by police in the early hours of Sunday morning, with reports of fireworks being thrown.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire Quintin McKellar. Picture: DANNY LOO Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire Quintin McKellar. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police were called at around 1.30am on Sunday, November 1, and officers at the scene worked to disperse the crowd.

One person is known to have had been slightly injured and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in police custody at this time.

Quintin McKellar, vice-chancellor at the university said: “We are aware of a serious incident on College Lane which took place last night. The circumstances remain unclear. We are working closely with Hertfordshire Constabulary who are investigating exactly what happened alongside the University’s Security and Dean of Students teams.

“The safety and wellbeing of our community is our highest priority and we will be taking strong disciplinary action against any students involved in last night’s events.”

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Simon Mason said: “I would like to reassure residents that we are working closely with the university to investigate what happened and bring any offenders to justice.

“Our officers worked to safely clear the crowd and made one arrest. We will be enforcing coronavirus regulations by issuing fines where appropriate.”

The Welwyn Hatfield police also confirmed there will be additional patrols this upcoming weekend for any fireworks related ASB Incidents.