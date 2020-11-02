Advanced search

Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

PUBLISHED: 10:13 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 02 November 2020

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Photographs copyright © University of Hertfordshire

A large gathering at the University of Hertfordshire was dispersed by police in the early hours of Sunday morning, with reports of fireworks being thrown.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire Quintin McKellar. Picture: DANNY LOOVice-Chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire Quintin McKellar. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police were called at around 1.30am on Sunday, November 1, and officers at the scene worked to disperse the crowd.

One person is known to have had been slightly injured and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in police custody at this time.

You may also want to watch:

Quintin McKellar, vice-chancellor at the university said: “We are aware of a serious incident on College Lane which took place last night. The circumstances remain unclear. We are working closely with Hertfordshire Constabulary who are investigating exactly what happened alongside the University’s Security and Dean of Students teams.

“The safety and wellbeing of our community is our highest priority and we will be taking strong disciplinary action against any students involved in last night’s events.”

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Simon Mason said: “I would like to reassure residents that we are working closely with the university to investigate what happened and bring any offenders to justice.

“Our officers worked to safely clear the crowd and made one arrest. We will be enforcing coronavirus regulations by issuing fines where appropriate.”

The Welwyn Hatfield police also confirmed there will be additional patrols this upcoming weekend for any fireworks related ASB Incidents.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Man, 20, taken to hospital after stabbing in Hatfield

Aviation Avenue in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

New Thai restaurant opens in Potters Bar

New Thai restaurant in Potters Bar. Picture; Charlotte McLaughlin

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Man, 20, taken to hospital after stabbing in Hatfield

Aviation Avenue in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

New Thai restaurant opens in Potters Bar

New Thai restaurant in Potters Bar. Picture; Charlotte McLaughlin

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Gleaming for more than an Instant – 50 years of The Little Theatre in Hertford

The title screen for the Company of Players' play Gleaming for an Instant.

Lockdown forces The Horn to close again after Wednesday

Music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

Sacrifice will be commemorated with Remembrance Sunday in Welwyn Hatfield online

Hatfield Remembrance Day service in 2019. Picture: WHBC.