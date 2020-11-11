Advanced search

Uni of Herts students will go home for Christmas with in-person lessons ending after the second lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:10 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 11 November 2020

Universities minister Michelle Donelan on students going back for Christmas. Picture: DoE/UoH

Universities minister Michelle Donelan on students going back for Christmas. Picture: DoE/UoH

Archant

University of Hertfordshire students will be able to travel home to spend Christmas with their families once the national restrictions end on December 2, following a Government announcement today.

Hatfield-based students will need to stay in their accommodation until December 2, when the four-week lockdown is due to end, and then move back home between December 3 and 9.

During this student travel window, young people will be allowed to travel home on staggered departure dates set by universities, who will work with other institutions in the region to manage pressure on transport infrastructure.

Universities should then move learning online by December 9 so students can continue their education while also having the option to return home to study from there.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said: “We know this Christmas will feel different, and after this incredibly difficult year we are absolutely committed to getting students back to their loved ones in time for the Christmas break.

“But I know residents in Hertfordshire might wonder how students leaving campus, or those coming back to the area, might affect them. I want to reassure everyone that we have worked really hard to find a way to do this for this group, while limiting the risk of transmission.

“With the national lockdown measures, staggered leave times, safer travel guidance and any additional assurances from testing, we are confident transmission can be controlled, and we can enable these students to have the Christmas break they deserve.”

If a student tests positive before their departure they will need to remain in self-isolation for the required period of ten days. Moving all learning online by December 9 gives enough time for students to complete the isolation period and return home for Christmas.  

Tests will also be offered to as many students as possible before they travel home for Christmas, with universities in areas of high prevalence prioritised.   

Over 140 Uni of Herts students and staff have tested postive for COVID-19, with over 30 live cases.

For the latest from the University of Hertfordshire go to herts.ac.uk/coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager arrested after cash swiped from charity box

A charity box was stolen from a business in Welwyn Garden City.

Driver to pay thousands after damaging carpark by doing burnouts

A driver has been cautioned after doing burnouts at a car meet in Welwyn Garden City.

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

More than 250 homes could be built on old BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City

Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

University of Hertfordshire total coronavirus cases passes 100

There are 38 active coronavirus cases at the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: UoH/PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Teenager arrested after cash swiped from charity box

A charity box was stolen from a business in Welwyn Garden City.

Driver to pay thousands after damaging carpark by doing burnouts

A driver has been cautioned after doing burnouts at a car meet in Welwyn Garden City.

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

More than 250 homes could be built on old BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City

Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

University of Hertfordshire total coronavirus cases passes 100

There are 38 active coronavirus cases at the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: UoH/PA

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Uni of Herts students will go home for Christmas with in-person lessons ending after the second lockdown

Universities minister Michelle Donelan on students going back for Christmas. Picture: DoE/UoH

Windscreen smashed in Hatfield cost hundreds of pounds to repair

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a windscreen was smashed in Hatfield. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Herts police officer dismissed for ‘abuse of power’ after using database for personal benefit

Stevenage police station. Photo: DANNY LOO

You can make a real difference by training as a school teacher

POSITIVE INFULENCE: Teachers find it highly rewarding to see pupils suceed Picture: contributed

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.