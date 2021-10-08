University of Hertfordshire crowned UK’s top animation and games school
- Credit: Supplied by University of Hertfordshire
The University of Hertfordshire has been crowned the UK’s top animation and games school for the second year running by The Rookies.
The community for non-professional digital artists announced their list of the top 50 creative media and entertainment schools and colleges in the world, with UoH ranking 22nd on the list, higher than any other British institution.
The University of Hertfordshire also ranked as:
- Best 2D animation school in the UK - 2nd in the world
- Best in the UK for production excellence in 2D animation - 7th in the world
- Second best game design and development school in the UK - 12th in the world
“It is a testament to our hard-working students and the world-class teaching colleagues provide at Herts,” said Phil Healey, dean of the School of Creative Arts at the university.
You may also want to watch:
“Our diverse and dedicated students produce breath-taking work and we’re proud to see so many of our graduates working across the industry, including for leading global creative organisations like Disney and Nintendo.”
Most Read
- 1 How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park shows
- 2 Liam Gallagher adds second Knebworth Park show for June 2022
- 3 CCTV images released after Co-op wine theft
- 4 Drug dealers plead guilty to selling cocaine from shoe box
- 5 Vegan market coming to Welwyn Garden City this weekend
- 6 Liam Gallagher to play huge Knebworth Park concert next summer
- 7 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 8 Ridgeway schoolgirl's winning design for city of the future
- 9 Murder-suicide investigation in Welwyn Garden City
- 10 Knebworth Football Club come together again to remember their club and Tottenham star