Community celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day
- Credit: John Fogarty
A Ukrainian Independence Day event was held to stand in solidarity with members of the Ukrainian community in Welwyn Garden City.
Those who were forced to flee their native country who now live among us as our neighbours and colleagues were given the opportunity to celebrate with the locals at this special event.
Ukrainian Independence Day was celebrated on Wednesday August 24, with music, poetry, fun activities and over 100 attendees.
Liz Laing, mission developer from the United Reformed Church said: “We feel blessed to have been asked to host this special event.
"As a church community, we want to continue supporting our community and we are eager to ensure that our venue is as accessible as possible. Although our get together was organised spontaneously, we brought together a lot of people from different parts of the county.”
Elena Protic added: “I am very grateful to everyone who attended Ukraine’s Independence Day event, which was held at United Reformed Church. I believe that in this difficult time it is vital to stay together and support each other as much as we can.
"This gathering was a great example of unity and strength that we can be proud of. As for me, it is a real blessing to live in a place with such a supportive community. Thank you once again to everyone, who helped to organise our initiative and took part. In unity there is strength."
Michal Siewniak, a Handside councillor, concluded: “It is exactly six months since the war in Ukraine broke out. Has initial shock, disbelief, huge sadness and anger faded away and we are now in the stage of simply “accepting” the war? Has the war become a normal?
“Although being united or standing together won’t stop the war, a simple gesture, a smile can travel miles and it can help to truly transform our relationships, something that our world and a society as a whole lack so much.
"In my view, these moments, like our Ukrainian Day of Independence, defines us as humans and they help to open our hearts and build bridges of reconciliation and understanding. We all have a duty to be lavish givers, and to try and do our small part to create a better and more united world."