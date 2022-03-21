Panshanger FC collects donations for Ukrainian refugees

From Panshanger to Poland, a local football club has been doing its bit to help refugees following the invasion of Ukraine.

Recognising that food, medical supplies, nappies and other essentials were in short supply for people fleeing the wartorn nation, chairman Peter Monk and the committee of youth football team Panshanger FC decided to see what they could do to help.

After advertising for donations on social media, within one weekend they collected enough for a van-load of much-needed supplies, which was stocked up at their club HQ at Moneyhole Lane Playing Fields, Welwyn Garden City.

Peter Monk and Gavin Denholm prepare the drive the donations to Cambridge. - Credit: Panshanger FC

The products were then sorted by club secretary Emma Kerns, who enlisted her son James and Nathan Keedle, both Panshanger FC players, to pack the boxes ready for delivery to charity Ukraine Lifeline.

Peter Monk asked for volunteers to transport the items to a drop-off point in Cambridge and Gavin Denholm, managing director of club sponsor Advanced Drainage Solutions, agreed to pay for the hire of a van and also drive it to transport the goods.

Peter said: "This was a fantastic gesture by Gavin and just goes to show how the local community can come together.

James Kerns and Nathan Keedle pack the boxes ready for delivery. - Credit: Panshanger FC

Emma said: “We have been inundated with the kind people of Panshanger FC and the local community coming to the aid of people who need these materials, it's really nice what people are donating."

The items were loaded onto a van by Panshanger managers Neil and Chas Males, before being driven to Cambridge and loaded onto an articulated lorry which left for Lublin and Przemysl in Poland - close to the Ukraine border - the following day, where they will start to be distributed to those people who need these items the most.

Panshanger managers Neil and Chas Males loading the van. - Credit: Panshanger FC

Peter added: "The committee would like to thank everyone that helped in this effort for the people of Ukraine, but I think the last words should go to a contact of mine who lives in Lviv called Oksana who has said she is so grateful to the friends and family of Panshanger FC for all their kind donations."