News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Panshanger FC collects donations for Ukrainian refugees

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 5:00 PM March 21, 2022
Panshanger FC's Peter Monk at the drop-off point with Craig from charity Ukraine Lifeline.

Panshanger FC's Peter Monk at the drop-off point with Craig from charity Ukraine Lifeline. - Credit: Panshanger FC

From Panshanger to Poland, a local football club has been doing its bit to help refugees following the invasion of Ukraine.

Recognising that food, medical supplies, nappies and other essentials were in short supply for people fleeing the wartorn nation, chairman Peter Monk and the committee of youth football team Panshanger FC decided to see what they could do to help.

After advertising for donations on social media, within one weekend they collected enough for a van-load of much-needed supplies, which was stocked up at their club HQ at Moneyhole Lane Playing Fields, Welwyn Garden City.

Peter Monk and Gavin Denholm prepare the drive the donations to Cambridge.

Peter Monk and Gavin Denholm prepare the drive the donations to Cambridge. - Credit: Panshanger FC

The products were then sorted by club secretary Emma Kerns, who enlisted her son James and Nathan Keedle, both Panshanger FC players, to pack the boxes ready for delivery to charity Ukraine Lifeline.

Peter Monk asked for volunteers to transport the items to a drop-off point in Cambridge and Gavin Denholm, managing director of club sponsor Advanced Drainage Solutions, agreed to pay for the hire of a van and also drive it to transport the goods.

Peter said: "This was a fantastic gesture by Gavin and just goes to show how the local community can come together.

James Kerns and Nathan Keedle pack the boxes ready for delivery.

James Kerns and Nathan Keedle pack the boxes ready for delivery. - Credit: Panshanger FC

Emma said: “We have been inundated with the kind people of Panshanger FC and the local community coming to the aid of people who need these materials, it's really nice what people are donating."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in his 30s seriously injured after being struck by car in Radlett
  2. 2 Welwyn Garden City school opens new outdoor classroom
  3. 3 Welwyn Garden City man jailed after loaded gun and drugs found
  1. 4 Hatfield car dealer admits 'mistakes' after week-old £32k car breaks down
  2. 5 Welwyn Garden City's new depot and recycling centre to open soon
  3. 6 9 movies filmed in Hertfordshire that have won Oscars
  4. 7 Potters Bar religious group wants to change Mother's Day meeting
  5. 8 Consultation opens as funding secured for new Hatfield football ground
  6. 9 Flashback: The chaos of the 1957 storm that destroyed Hatfield’s post-war homes
  7. 10 Good progress being made on One Town Centre development

The items were loaded onto a van by Panshanger managers Neil and Chas Males, before being driven to Cambridge and loaded onto an articulated lorry which left for Lublin and Przemysl in Poland - close to the Ukraine border - the following day, where they will start to be distributed to those people who need these items the most.

Panshanger managers Neil and Chas Males loading the van.

Panshanger managers Neil and Chas Males loading the van. - Credit: Panshanger FC

Peter added: "The committee would like to thank everyone that helped in this effort for the people of Ukraine, but I think the last words should go to a contact of mine who lives in Lviv called Oksana who has said she is so grateful to the friends and family of Panshanger FC for all their kind donations."

Support Ukraine
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Bedtime Beers Welwyn Garden City

New beer tasting room coming to Welwyn Garden City this summer

Dan Mountney

person
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after the crash on Oldings Corner roundabout in Hatfield.

Herts Live News

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A1(M) crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A crash in Ferrers Lane, near Wheathampstead, after a crash in 2014

Hertfordshire County Council

Fatal Hertfordshire crash prompts road safety petition

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Coronation Fountain in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

TV show offers snapshot view of Welwyn Garden City in 1970s

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon