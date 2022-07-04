Uni of Herts student loses arm on Turkish holiday

Isra Mohamed Ali, a 21-year-old British psychology student at UH, went on holiday with her best friends to Turkey and met with an accident on the way back from an excursion trip on a tourist coach. - Credit: Gerd Altmann

A University of Hertfordshire student left in a critical condition after losing an arm on a Turkish holiday desperately needs funds to return to the UK.

Isra Mohamed Ali, a 21-year-old British psychology student at UH, was in a horrific coach accident on the way back from an excursion trip with her best friends.

Her right arm was irrevocably damaged and she suffered multiple injuries which resulted in her being hospitalised and going into a coma.

Her arm was subsequently amputated above the elbow, and she endured various operations while spending two weeks in ICU on life support.

Isra’s best friend and her mother were tragically killed in the accident and the friend's 13-year-old brother remains in ICU.

Currently, Isra is in and out of consciousness and more treatments are still required for an injury to the back of her head and under the right armpit. She will also require ongoing psychological treatment.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support her hospital treatment and pay for her to return to the UK.

Fundraiser organiser Mahmood Kashwito said: “Hospitals in Turkey are very costly and sometimes patients are neglected. In addition, there is a major communication barrier and often we don’t understand medication types she is being given, types of operations she is having and her treatment plans.

“We need to bring Isra back to the UK to have her treatment completed there and the only way to get her back is through a private air ambulance. However, this is costly and Isra didn’t have a travel insurance to cover this. We can only bring her back to UK with your generosity and support,” he added.

An FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to the families of a number of British Nationals involved in a road traffic accident in Turkey. Our thoughts go to all those affected.”

To support the GoFundMe page, donate to: www.gofundme.com/f/help-isra-get-back-to-the-uk