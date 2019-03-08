Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Man posts video of UFO over Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 11:15 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 25 March 2019

The scene on the M25 at Potters Bar where Jamie first spotted a bright speck in the clouds. Picture: Jamie Warwick

The scene on the M25 at Potters Bar where Jamie first spotted a bright speck in the clouds. Picture: Jamie Warwick

Jamie Warwick

A man has revealed for the first time his photographs of a strange UFO in the sky above the M25 near Potters Bar.

Here is a close-up of the two dark UFO shapes seen above the M25 at Potters Bar. Picture: Jamie WarwickHere is a close-up of the two dark UFO shapes seen above the M25 at Potters Bar. Picture: Jamie Warwick

Property manager and artist Jamie Warwick told this newspaper that he had been driving on the M25 towards Finchley on a clear evening in June 2017 when he spotted a bright white speck of light in the clouds.

He managed to get a few snaps of the scene.

Then the light disappeared, he said, and a dark shape then appeared in the sky nearby, which he calls a “craft”.

Another picture shows a further, smaller dark shape just above the first one, which he believes is the craft separating into two. He took the pictures to UFO research organisation Mufon, who took an interest because they’ve looked into another reported encounter at the same site since then.

Jamie has now put a video retelling the story of his encounter on YouTube for the first time.

“A good friend of mine who is a pilot and has worked in aeronautics has no idea what this can be,” he said in his YouTube posting.

He attributes his sharp eye to being a property developer.

“I’m always looking quite hard for things that could be problems,” he said.

Here is the second dark shape spotted in the sky over the M25 at Potters Bar. Picture: Jamie WarwickHere is the second dark shape spotted in the sky over the M25 at Potters Bar. Picture: Jamie Warwick

He has been interested in UFOs ever since he was a teen, when a bright light shone into his bedroom in the middle of the night.

“I had a shining bright light,” he said. “My dog was going crazy, and I was scared.”

Most Read

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Large house fire seen from streets away

The aftermath of the house fire on St Audreys Green. Ian Veale/Herts Fire Control

Mystery land development in South Mimms investigated by Hertsmere Borough Council after complaints

The mystery development on St Albans Road, South Mymms. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City girl chops her hair off for charity

Ronnie and her very long hair.

Most Read

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Large house fire seen from streets away

The aftermath of the house fire on St Audreys Green. Ian Veale/Herts Fire Control

Mystery land development in South Mimms investigated by Hertsmere Borough Council after complaints

The mystery development on St Albans Road, South Mymms. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City girl chops her hair off for charity

Ronnie and her very long hair.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

WATCH: Man posts video of UFO over Potters Bar

The scene on the M25 at Potters Bar where Jamie first spotted a bright speck in the clouds. Picture: Jamie Warwick

Welwyn ladies enjoy taste of international rugby as USA visitors entertain home faithful

Welwyn hosted a touring side from the University of Connecticut.

Milton Jones tops the April Fools’ bill at comedy night in St Albans

Live at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Herts Jazz concerts to move to Sunday nights in St Albans

John Warren will appear at Herts Jazz's first Sunday night gig at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Supplied by Herts Jazz.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists