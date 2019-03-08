Video

WATCH: Man posts video of UFO over Potters Bar

The scene on the M25 at Potters Bar where Jamie first spotted a bright speck in the clouds. Picture: Jamie Warwick

A man has revealed for the first time his photographs of a strange UFO in the sky above the M25 near Potters Bar.

Here is a close-up of the two dark UFO shapes seen above the M25 at Potters Bar. Picture: Jamie Warwick

Property manager and artist Jamie Warwick told this newspaper that he had been driving on the M25 towards Finchley on a clear evening in June 2017 when he spotted a bright white speck of light in the clouds.

He managed to get a few snaps of the scene.

Then the light disappeared, he said, and a dark shape then appeared in the sky nearby, which he calls a “craft”.

Another picture shows a further, smaller dark shape just above the first one, which he believes is the craft separating into two. He took the pictures to UFO research organisation Mufon, who took an interest because they’ve looked into another reported encounter at the same site since then.

Jamie has now put a video retelling the story of his encounter on YouTube for the first time.

“A good friend of mine who is a pilot and has worked in aeronautics has no idea what this can be,” he said in his YouTube posting.

He attributes his sharp eye to being a property developer.

“I’m always looking quite hard for things that could be problems,” he said.

Here is the second dark shape spotted in the sky over the M25 at Potters Bar. Picture: Jamie Warwick Here is the second dark shape spotted in the sky over the M25 at Potters Bar. Picture: Jamie Warwick

He has been interested in UFOs ever since he was a teen, when a bright light shone into his bedroom in the middle of the night.

“I had a shining bright light,” he said. “My dog was going crazy, and I was scared.”