Young WGC dancer selected to represent east of England at national festival
- Credit: 28 Dance Company
A talented young performer from Welwyn Garden City has been selected from hundreds of entries to feature in a national dance event.
Bella Franey, of 28 Dance Company, will form part of the digital film showcase at the U.Dance National Festival 2021, alongside the biggest names in dance including Darcey Bussell Karen Hauer, Sir Matthew Bourne and Joanne Clifton.
Triple threat, Bella, 13, stars in the short film TEDDY, (directed by James Copeman and Choreographed by 28 Dance Company founder, Sophia Melvin) dancing, acting and even singing on the original track featured throughout, written specially for her by record producer Jak Melvin.
Following a regional selection process in the spring, dance films from just 14 youth groups nationwide (including Bella from 28) have been selected to represent their home region at the U.Dance National Festival 2021.
Presented by One Dance UK, the UK body for dance, this digitally streamed film showcase highlights the creativity and diversity of the nation’s young dancers.
As well as the film showcase, U.Dance 2021 offers every young person aged 11-19 (or up to 25 with a disability) the chance to dance online this summer, from July 16-18.
The festival will be three days of digital dance masterclasses from leading professionals, industry information panels and the film showcase at 7pm on July 18 featuring Bella.
Most Read
- 1 Man stabbed in Potters Bar car park
- 2 Thai restaurant Giggling Squid set to open in Welwyn Garden City
- 3 Works to bring 'exciting changes' to Welwyn Garden City town centre
- 4 'Covid has not gone away' - how positive test closed down Hatfield café
- 5 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 6 Walk-in vaccine slots available in Welwyn Garden City this week
- 7 Have you seen this missing Brookmans Park woman?
- 8 Welwyn Garden City man found guilty after slashing ex-girlfriend's throat and wrist
- 9 Final proposal would alter but keep Bridge Road cycle lane
- 10 'Learn to live with Covid' - PM to reveal major easing of lockdown rules
Upon hearing of their selection, Sophia Melvin said: "28 Dance Company is thrilled to be back at the U.Dance National Festival for the second year running, representing Hertfordshire and the East of England. U.Dance provides a fantastic platform for our young dancers to share their passion with other children all over the country and showcase their talent on screen.
"We’re very proud of Bella who will be flying the flag for both Hertfordshire and 28 Dance Company, in her film TEDDY!”
Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer will be leading some free dance masterclasses at U.Dance 2021: "It’s so important to continue to inspire our young people. I am always excited to see the next generation of dancers’ passion and determination to continue to learn and do what they love."
For more visit: www.28dancecompany.co.uk