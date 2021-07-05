Young WGC dancer selected to represent east of England at national festival

Published: 4:13 PM July 5, 2021

Bella stars in a short film called 'TEDDY', in which she both sings and dances - Credit: 28 Dance Company

A talented young performer from Welwyn Garden City has been selected from hundreds of entries to feature in a national dance event.

Bella Franey, of 28 Dance Company, will form part of the digital film showcase at the U.Dance National Festival 2021, alongside the biggest names in dance including Darcey Bussell Karen Hauer, Sir Matthew Bourne and Joanne Clifton.

Bella film will be showcased at the U.Dance National Festival, the country’s biggest celebration of youth dance. - Credit: 28 Dance Company

Triple threat, Bella, 13, stars in the short film TEDDY, (directed by James Copeman and Choreographed by 28 Dance Company founder, Sophia Melvin) dancing, acting and even singing on the original track featured throughout, written specially for her by record producer Jak Melvin.

Following a regional selection process in the spring, dance films from just 14 youth groups nationwide (including Bella from 28) have been selected to represent their home region at the U.Dance National Festival 2021.

Presented by One Dance UK, the UK body for dance, this digitally streamed film showcase highlights the creativity and diversity of the nation’s young dancers.

As well as the film showcase, U.Dance 2021 offers every young person aged 11-19 (or up to 25 with a disability) the chance to dance online this summer, from July 16-18.

The festival will be three days of digital dance masterclasses from leading professionals, industry information panels and the film showcase at 7pm on July 18 featuring Bella.

Dance groups from all over the British Isles have submitted films - Credit: U.Dance

Upon hearing of their selection, Sophia Melvin said: "28 Dance Company is thrilled to be back at the U.Dance National Festival for the second year running, representing Hertfordshire and the East of England. U.Dance provides a fantastic platform for our young dancers to share their passion with other children all over the country and showcase their talent on screen.

"We’re very proud of Bella who will be flying the flag for both Hertfordshire and 28 Dance Company, in her film TEDDY!”

This year for the first time, all entries into the showcase were dance films, as 'it shows the tenacity, imagination and love of dance that young people have maintained, even when schools and studios were forced to close' - Credit: 28 Dance Company

Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer will be leading some free dance masterclasses at U.Dance 2021: "It’s so important to continue to inspire our young people. I am always excited to see the next generation of dancers’ passion and determination to continue to learn and do what they love."

For more visit: www.28dancecompany.co.uk