News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Young WGC dancer selected to represent east of England at national festival

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 4:13 PM July 5, 2021   
28 Dance Company

Bella stars in a short film called 'TEDDY', in which she both sings and dances - Credit: 28 Dance Company

A talented young performer from Welwyn Garden City has been selected from hundreds of entries to feature in a national dance event.

Bella Franey, of 28 Dance Company, will form part of the digital film showcase at the U.Dance National Festival 2021, alongside the biggest names in dance including Darcey Bussell Karen Hauer, Sir Matthew Bourne and Joanne Clifton.

28 Dance Company

Bella film will be showcased at the U.Dance National Festival, the country’s biggest celebration of youth dance. - Credit: 28 Dance Company

Triple threat, Bella, 13, stars in the short film TEDDY, (directed by James Copeman and Choreographed by 28 Dance Company founder, Sophia Melvin) dancing, acting and even singing on the original track featured throughout, written specially for her by record producer Jak Melvin.

Following a regional selection process in the spring, dance films from just 14 youth groups nationwide (including Bella from 28) have been selected to represent their home region at the U.Dance National Festival 2021.

Presented by One Dance UK, the UK body for dance, this digitally streamed film showcase highlights the creativity and diversity of the nation’s young dancers.

TEDDY from Sophia Melvin on Vimeo.

As well as the film showcase, U.Dance 2021 offers every young person aged 11-19 (or up to 25 with a disability) the chance to dance online this summer, from July 16-18.

The festival will be three days of digital dance masterclasses from leading professionals, industry information panels and the film showcase at 7pm on July 18 featuring Bella.

U.Dance

Dance groups from all over the British Isles have submitted films - Credit: U.Dance

Most Read

  1. 1 Man stabbed in Potters Bar car park
  2. 2 Thai restaurant Giggling Squid set to open in Welwyn Garden City
  3. 3 Works to bring 'exciting changes' to Welwyn Garden City town centre
  1. 4 'Covid has not gone away' - how positive test closed down Hatfield café
  2. 5 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 6 Walk-in vaccine slots available in Welwyn Garden City this week
  4. 7 Have you seen this missing Brookmans Park woman?
  5. 8 Welwyn Garden City man found guilty after slashing ex-girlfriend's throat and wrist
  6. 9 Final proposal would alter but keep Bridge Road cycle lane
  7. 10 'Learn to live with Covid' - PM to reveal major easing of lockdown rules

Upon hearing of their selection, Sophia Melvin said: "28 Dance Company is thrilled to be back at the U.Dance National Festival for the second year running, representing Hertfordshire and the East of England. U.Dance provides a fantastic platform for our young dancers to share their passion with other children all over the country and showcase their talent on screen.

"We’re very proud of Bella who will be flying the flag for both Hertfordshire and 28 Dance Company, in her film TEDDY!”

28 Dance Company

This year for the first time, all entries into the showcase were dance films, as 'it shows the tenacity, imagination and love of dance that young people have maintained, even when schools and studios were forced to close' - Credit: 28 Dance Company

Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer will be leading some free dance masterclasses at U.Dance 2021: "It’s so important to continue to inspire our young people. I am always excited to see the next generation of dancers’ passion and determination to continue to learn and do what they love."

For more visit: www.28dancecompany.co.uk

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Post Office Welwyn

Post office branch to close in three weeks

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Darryl Harding is on trial at St Albans Crown Court.

'We are going to die tonight' - WGC man on trial for attempted murder of...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A computer generated image showing the Hertfordshire-Essex Rapid Transit (HERT).

New rapid transit link could connect St Albans, Welwyn and Hatfield with...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Defibrillators

Man who lived after 40 minutes of CPR raises money for defib charity

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus