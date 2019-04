Delays on M25 due to tyre debris near Potters Bar

Two lanes were closed on the M25 due to tyre debris near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Two lanes were closed on the M25 this morning due to tyre debris near Junction 24 for Potters Bar.

Traffic officers were called to clear the debris on the anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield.

The debris, which was strewn across lanes three and four, was cleared by around 6.30am.

All lanes have now been reopened.