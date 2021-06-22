WHT makes it right after pupil's Father's Day typo
Published: 11:11 AM June 22, 2021
- Credit: Shaun Cole
A daughter's Father's Day message to her dad in the pages of the WHT should have been a highlight of his week, but it was ruined by a typo when it was submitted.
Poor Maisie Cole, a pupil at De Havilland Primary School, was distraught after making the error in her message for dad Shaun, but only spotted it after receiving a copy of the newspaper.
Always happy to put things right on behalf of our readers, we have agreed to re-run the message from Maisie to her beloved dad, with a picture of the pair to accompany it.
"Cole, Shaun, Dear Dad, I hope you have a nice day and get what you wanted. Love from Maisie."
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus