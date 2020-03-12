Advanced search

Heroin and cocaine dealer jailed after Hatfield arrest

PUBLISHED: 10:36 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 12 March 2020

Tyler Savill, age 22 and of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison after he was found in possession of class A drugs in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Herts Police.

A man has been jailed after he was found with heroin and cocaine in Hatfield.

Tyler Savill, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of possession of the class A drugs with intent to supply at St Albans Crown Court on Friday (March 6).

The 22-year-old was arrested in Market Place on November, 12 2018 by Operation Scorpion - a special unit of officers who tackle acquisitive crime - who found Savill in possession of eight wraps of cocaine and two wraps of diamorphine (medical heroin). This was along with hundreds of pounds worth of cash.

He was then arrested and officers seized his drugs and cash.

On Friday, the court sentenced him to four years and six months in prison.

His cash was also forfeited and his cocaine and heroin will be destroyed. His phone, which he used to carry out his dealing, will also be destroyed.

PC Jonathan Currie, from Operation Scorpion, said: 'I am glad that another drug dealer is now behind bars and I hope that residents of Welwyn Hatfield feel reassured by this result.

'We take a strong stance against drug dealing because we understand the awful impact it has on the local community.

'Operation Scorpion will continue to do all we can to disrupt the drugs trade and ensure that Welwyn Hatfield is a safe place to live and work.

'The public play a vital role in helping us to build intelligence. If you have any information about drug dealing in Welwyn Hatfield please do not hesitate to report it. Even a small bit of information could be the missing part of the jigsaw that means we can make an arrest or carry out a warrant.'

If you are worried or have information about drugs in your local area, please call the non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

