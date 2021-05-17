May 17: Pub ready for reopening after £440k refurbishment

Published: 12:31 PM May 17, 2021

The Two Willows has prepared for the May 17 reopening by having a refurbishment worth more than £400k - Credit: Two Willows

The Two Willows has returned with a brand-new look, after an investment of over £440,000 transformed the venue inside and out during lockdown

Opening today, May 17, a bright and bold ambiance will greet customers old and new as they enter the pub on Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

A light and airy feel, with eye-catching artworks and patterns across the venue, ensure a fresh mood throughout.

The staff at the Two Willows pub - Credit: Two Willows

With alfresco dining and drinking on trend as we return to a more normal life, the re-designed outdoor space aims to provide a relaxed setting for socially distanced catchups, particularly as the warmer weather arrives and lighter nights continue.

The Two Willows even hopes that remote workers will take advantage of bottomless hot and soft drinks, to help fuel their workday for those looking to escape their own four walls.

A wide range of food offers the perfect accompaniment to those wishing to take advantage of the restaurant’s freshly installed TV wall or bookable private booths

A photo from a booth when the finishing touches were still being made - Credit: Two Willows

And those looking for a late-night party spot won’t be disappointed, as the refreshed DJ booth will once again entertain into the early hours every weekend.

Helena Heslin, General Manager of The Two Willows, said: “After such a challenging year, it’s incredibly exciting to finally be reopening our doors.

"As part of our refurbishment, we’ve introduced new features to enhance customer experiences throughout and our beer garden looks amazing – providing the perfect space for all things alfresco. It really is the very best setting for locals to enjoy their freedom in a socially distanced and safe manner.

A look inside the newly refurbished pub - Credit: Two Willows

“Our team is prepped and ready to provide the top-notch service we’re known for. So, whether they want to sit back and relax during the day, catch the top sports fixtures with a pint in hand, or party into the wee hours at the weekends - we’re back and better than ever!”

Some of the new art that features at the pub - Credit: Two Willows

To celebrate its grand opening, the bar will be hosting a VIP party on July 9, 2021. For more information visit: www.craft-pubs.co.uk/thetwowillows.







