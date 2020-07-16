CCTV appeal after unprovoked attack in Welwyn Garden City pub

A Welwyn Garden City man sustained injuries to his mouth following an altercation in a pub – and police have now launched a CCTV appeal to trace a man they believe could help with enquiries.

On Friday, March 6, at around 7.40pm, a man was punched in the jaw following a verbal altercation in the Two Willows pub in Howardsgate.

The victim sustained several injuries to his mouth, including a cut lip and a broken tooth. The offender was not known to him.

PC Philip Jowett, who is investigating, said: “It’s important for the victim to now get closure and see justice done and while I am aware that this incident happened a while ago, those who witnessed it are likely to remember as it was unprovoked and violent. We owe it to the victim to try and identify the offender.

“We have already conducted extensive enquiries, but are now turning to the public for their help. It is believed that the man pictured was in the pub at the time, and could have vital information.

“If you recognise him, please get in contact with me as soon as you can. Alternatively, if you recall witnessing the altercation yourself and have not yet spoken to police, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jowett directly via email at philip.jowett@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information at herts.police.uk/report, via online webchat at herts.police.uk/contact, or calling 101 quoting crime ref 41/20447/20.