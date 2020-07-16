Advanced search

CCTV appeal after unprovoked attack in Welwyn Garden City pub

PUBLISHED: 09:59 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 16 July 2020

Police have released an image of a man who might be able to help with enquiries following an ABH at the Two Willows pub in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Police have released an image of a man who might be able to help with enquiries following an ABH at the Two Willows pub in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City man sustained injuries to his mouth following an altercation in a pub – and police have now launched a CCTV appeal to trace a man they believe could help with enquiries.

On Friday, March 6, at around 7.40pm, a man was punched in the jaw following a verbal altercation in the Two Willows pub in Howardsgate.

The victim sustained several injuries to his mouth, including a cut lip and a broken tooth. The offender was not known to him.

You may also want to watch:

PC Philip Jowett, who is investigating, said: “It’s important for the victim to now get closure and see justice done and while I am aware that this incident happened a while ago, those who witnessed it are likely to remember as it was unprovoked and violent. We owe it to the victim to try and identify the offender.

“We have already conducted extensive enquiries, but are now turning to the public for their help. It is believed that the man pictured was in the pub at the time, and could have vital information.

“If you recognise him, please get in contact with me as soon as you can. Alternatively, if you recall witnessing the altercation yourself and have not yet spoken to police, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jowett directly via email at philip.jowett@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information at herts.police.uk/report, via online webchat at herts.police.uk/contact, or calling 101 quoting crime ref 41/20447/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Boy, 17, in ‘stable condition’ after Welwyn Garden City stabbing

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City Train Station closed

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

‘Up to 50’ people caught playing on Splashlands building site by police at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pubs in Welwyn Hatfield have headless horses, interesting ales and tons of history

The Eight Bells in Hatfield, The White Horse in Burnham Green and The Plume of Feathers in Tewin. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

CCTV images released after Potters Bar cannabis drug deal reached Scotland

CCTV images have been released after cannabis was sent to Scotland at a Post Office on Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Boy, 17, in ‘stable condition’ after Welwyn Garden City stabbing

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City Train Station closed

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

‘Up to 50’ people caught playing on Splashlands building site by police at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pubs in Welwyn Hatfield have headless horses, interesting ales and tons of history

The Eight Bells in Hatfield, The White Horse in Burnham Green and The Plume of Feathers in Tewin. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

CCTV images released after Potters Bar cannabis drug deal reached Scotland

CCTV images have been released after cannabis was sent to Scotland at a Post Office on Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

CCTV appeal after unprovoked attack in Welwyn Garden City pub

Police have released an image of a man who might be able to help with enquiries following an ABH at the Two Willows pub in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 16

Tim Henman in action at Wimbledon

Beloved Hatfield headteacher who brought two schools together retires

Yvonne Davis has retired from Oak View Primary and Nursery School in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied by Yvonne Davis

Live Nation cancel drive-in concert series planned for Welwyn Hatfield

The Utilita Live From The Drive-In concerts at Colesdale Farm in Northaw, Hertfordshire, have been cancelled by Live Nation. Picture: Live Nation

Mercedes taken after car keys stolen in burglary at Hatfield home

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a burglary at a Feather Dell property in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police