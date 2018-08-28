Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two Welwyn Garden City vans break-ins are being linked

PUBLISHED: 17:30 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 10 January 2019

Amwell Common in Welwyn Garden City, where one of the van break-ins happened. Picture: Google Street View

Amwell Common in Welwyn Garden City, where one of the van break-ins happened. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Police are asking for help with their investigation into two van break-ins in Welwyn Garden City.

Between 9pm and 9.07pm yesterday, two men drilled the lock of a white Ford Transit van parked in Amwell Common, on the corner of Waterford Green. (Crime ref 41/2808/19).

A second van was also targeted in Thundridge Close.

Money and two credit cards were stolen from inside that van. (Crime ref 41/2822/19).

One man was wearing a black jacket and a grey tracksuit.

The other was wearing a black top and dark jeans.

They are both white and had their hoods up.

They got into a small black hatchback with a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information please contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the relevant crime reference.

Or report online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Woman pronounced dead in Welwyn Garden City

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Trust helicopter attended in Welwyn Garden City.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Heavy traffic on A1(M) after three vehicle crash near Welwyn Garden City

There is heavy traffic on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City after a three vehicle crash

Two Welwyn Garden City vans break-ins are being linked

Amwell Common in Welwyn Garden City, where one of the van break-ins happened. Picture: Google Street View

Passports among items stolen in Welwyn burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Welwyn yesterday.

Woman pronounced dead in Welwyn Garden City

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Trust helicopter attended in Welwyn Garden City.

Loud bangs in Hatfield leave residents baffled

Police say they have received no reports in connection loud bangs in Hatfield last night.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists