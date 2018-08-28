Two Welwyn Garden City vans break-ins are being linked

Amwell Common in Welwyn Garden City, where one of the van break-ins happened. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Police are asking for help with their investigation into two van break-ins in Welwyn Garden City.

Between 9pm and 9.07pm yesterday, two men drilled the lock of a white Ford Transit van parked in Amwell Common, on the corner of Waterford Green. (Crime ref 41/2808/19).

A second van was also targeted in Thundridge Close.

Money and two credit cards were stolen from inside that van. (Crime ref 41/2822/19).

One man was wearing a black jacket and a grey tracksuit.

The other was wearing a black top and dark jeans.

They are both white and had their hoods up.

They got into a small black hatchback with a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information please contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the relevant crime reference.

Or report online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.