Two Welwyn Garden City vans break-ins are being linked
PUBLISHED: 17:30 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 10 January 2019
Archant
Police are asking for help with their investigation into two van break-ins in Welwyn Garden City.
Between 9pm and 9.07pm yesterday, two men drilled the lock of a white Ford Transit van parked in Amwell Common, on the corner of Waterford Green. (Crime ref 41/2808/19).
A second van was also targeted in Thundridge Close.
Money and two credit cards were stolen from inside that van. (Crime ref 41/2822/19).
One man was wearing a black jacket and a grey tracksuit.
The other was wearing a black top and dark jeans.
They are both white and had their hoods up.
They got into a small black hatchback with a loud exhaust.
Anyone with information please contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the relevant crime reference.
Or report online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.
You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.