Two Welwyn Garden City teens arrested after knife seizure in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 10:05 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 07 April 2020

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers, one 15 and one 17, have been arrested. Picture: Helen Drake.

Archant

A knife has been seized in Hatfield and two teenagers from Welwyn Garden City have been arrested.

After a spate of recent thefts, the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) conducted a plain clothes operation in Hatfield Town Centre on Thursday, March 26.

They saw a 17-year-old boy who looked like the suspect and so the police arrested him.

The boy from Welwyn Garden City was arrested on suspicion of five thefts, including one at The Minims where he allegedly stole a shopping trolley from an 80-year-old woman.

Officers found the trolley but her shopping and her purse are still missing.

During the arrest, a knife was found and the teenager was also arrested in connection with carrying a weapon.

Searches were also carried out at other addresses and another suspect – a 15-year-old boy from Welwyn Garden City – was also arrested on suspicion of theft.

You may also want to watch:

Both have been released on bail until Tuesday, April 21.

Sergeant Daniel Bales, from the Welwyn Hatfield West SNT, said: “I hope the results of this operation are reassuring to the public. We will be continuing work hard to tackle theft and find those responsible for it.

“There is never an excuse to carry a knife and I am glad that we have managed to seize this.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to be vigilant and take steps to help prevent being the target of theft. For example, if you use a handbag with a strap, wear it across your body and not just over one shoulder so it is more secure.

“If you use a wallet, keep it in a front pocket rather than in your back pocket as this will make it harder for a thief to slip their hand in unnoticed.

“Be as secure with your mobile phone or iPod as you would with your purse or wallet and ensure it is put away safely if you’re not using it. You can also register your valuables on the free online property database immobilise.com. That way, we have more chance of being able to return them to you if they’re lost or stolen.

“Remember, if you spot a theft please don’t hesitate to call 999 straight away.”

You can tell us what matters most to you about policing, crime or anti-social behaviour in Hatfield Town Centre using Echo. Go to bit.ly/police-htc and have your say.

