Two men released without charge after attempted abduction of teen in Welwyn Garden City

Two men have been released without charge following an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City last week.

Extensive enquiries have taken place over the weekend into a reported attempted abduction on Friday, June 19.

It was reported that a young teenage girl was running in Eddington Crescent at 6.20pm when a man grabbed her arm.

A 21-year-old man from St Albans and a 20-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City were initially arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction, but have been released without charge.

Detectives have investigated thoroughly and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case at this time.

A spokeswoman for Herts police said: “We’d like to reassure the community that all reports are treated seriously and investigated and the girl is safe and well at home.”