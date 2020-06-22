Advanced search

Two men released without charge after attempted abduction of teen in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 17:33 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 22 June 2020

Police are not looking for anyone else after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Police are not looking for anyone else after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Archant

Two men have been released without charge following an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City last week.

Extensive enquiries have taken place over the weekend into a reported attempted abduction on Friday, June 19.

You may also want to watch:

It was reported that a young teenage girl was running in Eddington Crescent at 6.20pm when a man grabbed her arm.

A 21-year-old man from St Albans and a 20-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City were initially arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction, but have been released without charge.

Detectives have investigated thoroughly and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case at this time.

A spokeswoman for Herts police said: “We’d like to reassure the community that all reports are treated seriously and investigated and the girl is safe and well at home.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern as land by Digswell Viaduct goes up for auction tomorrow

Land by Digswell Viaduct is up for sale tomorrow. Picture: Kevin Lines

Delivery driver almost assaulted during robbery at Hatfield Co-op

Police are appealing after a robbery at the Bishops Rise Co-op store. Picture: Helen Drake

Two arrested in connection with attempted abduction of teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for CCTV footage or witness that could help after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Work to begin on High View neighbourhood centre regeneration

Work is set to begin on the High View neighbourhood centre in Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Most Read

Concern as land by Digswell Viaduct goes up for auction tomorrow

Land by Digswell Viaduct is up for sale tomorrow. Picture: Kevin Lines

Delivery driver almost assaulted during robbery at Hatfield Co-op

Police are appealing after a robbery at the Bishops Rise Co-op store. Picture: Helen Drake

Two arrested in connection with attempted abduction of teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for CCTV footage or witness that could help after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Work to begin on High View neighbourhood centre regeneration

Work is set to begin on the High View neighbourhood centre in Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Two men released without charge after attempted abduction of teen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are not looking for anyone else after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Concern as land by Digswell Viaduct goes up for auction tomorrow

Land by Digswell Viaduct is up for sale tomorrow. Picture: Kevin Lines

Tree Preservation Order agreed for Potters Bar Golf Course

Potters Bar Golf Club. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Delivery driver almost assaulted during robbery at Hatfield Co-op

Police are appealing after a robbery at the Bishops Rise Co-op store. Picture: Helen Drake

Herts PCC says justice system ‘on edge of crisis’ with two year crown court wait

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd outside St Albans Crown Court.