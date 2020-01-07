Advanced search

Two people taken to hospital after crash near Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 14:46 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 07 January 2020

The crash took place before 8am today on Coopers Green Lane near Hatfield. Picture: Darlene Beavis.

The crash took place before 8am today on Coopers Green Lane near Hatfield. Picture: Darlene Beavis.

A crash near Hatfield this morning has left two people hospitalised.

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the crash on Coopers Green Lane before 8.30am this morning.

It treated three patients at the scene, with two being taken to Stevenage's Lister Hospital for further assessment and care.

Police made the scene safe, after the crash of the silver Mercedes C200 and silver BMW 320D, and called for the recovery of the cars.

