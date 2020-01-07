Two people taken to hospital after crash near Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 14:46 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 07 January 2020
A crash near Hatfield this morning has left two people hospitalised.
An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the crash on Coopers Green Lane before 8.30am this morning.
It treated three patients at the scene, with two being taken to Stevenage's Lister Hospital for further assessment and care.
Police made the scene safe, after the crash of the silver Mercedes C200 and silver BMW 320D, and called for the recovery of the cars.
