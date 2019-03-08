Two more people arrested in connection with Hatfield stabbing

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old in Hatfield.

On June 10, ambulances were called at about 1.25am to help a man who had been stabbed at a block of flats in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West.

Cameron Hill, from North Mymms, later died in Stevenage's Lister Hospital.

Six people had been arrested in connection with the incident, including three who have been charged with murder - Christy Bishop, 37, of St Peters Close, Hatfield; Nicholas Pitts, 38, of Stockbreach Road, Hatfield; and a 16-year-old boy from Hatfield.

They will appear at St Albans Crown Court on August 12.

Two Hatfield people, a 51-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have now been released under investigation.

A 48-year-old man from Bristol, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.

Now, two more people have been arrested - a 47-year-old woman from Hatfield on suspicion of assisting an offender and an 18-year-old man from London on suspicion of murder.

She was arrested on June 28 and has been released under investigation, and he was arrested yesterday and has been bailed until August 8.