Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two more people arrested in connection with Hatfield stabbing

PUBLISHED: 08:45 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 12 July 2019

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old in Hatfield.

On June 10, ambulances were called at about 1.25am to help a man who had been stabbed at a block of flats in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West.

Cameron Hill, from North Mymms, later died in Stevenage's Lister Hospital.

Six people had been arrested in connection with the incident, including three who have been charged with murder - Christy Bishop, 37, of St Peters Close, Hatfield; Nicholas Pitts, 38, of Stockbreach Road, Hatfield; and a 16-year-old boy from Hatfield.

You may also want to watch:

They will appear at St Albans Crown Court on August 12.

Two Hatfield people, a 51-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have now been released under investigation.

A 48-year-old man from Bristol, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.

Now, two more people have been arrested - a 47-year-old woman from Hatfield on suspicion of assisting an offender and an 18-year-old man from London on suspicion of murder.

She was arrested on June 28 and has been released under investigation, and he was arrested yesterday and has been bailed until August 8.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming

The arrest took place in Gypsy Moth Avenue

Welwyn Garden City family hit with vet fee after discovering her puppy was illegally imported

Lorna has already paid £300 on treatment for Rosie. Picture Lorna Simpson

New parking machines to be installed in Welwyn Garden City

A parking enforcement officer in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance on scene at Hatfield after car overturns

An air ambulance has landed near the scene

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming

The arrest took place in Gypsy Moth Avenue

Welwyn Garden City family hit with vet fee after discovering her puppy was illegally imported

Lorna has already paid £300 on treatment for Rosie. Picture Lorna Simpson

New parking machines to be installed in Welwyn Garden City

A parking enforcement officer in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance on scene at Hatfield after car overturns

An air ambulance has landed near the scene

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Two more people arrested in connection with Hatfield stabbing

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Operating on wrong side of patient’s body among ‘never events’ at East and North Herts NHS Trust

The East and North Herts NHS Trust recorded six 'never events' in 2018/19.

Firefighters and police officers visit hundreds of homes in Potters Bar

Police officers and firefighters visited more than 200 Potters Bar homes as part of the Safer Streets scheme. Picture: Herts police

Vandalism prompts cashless park move in Welwyn Garden City

The entrance to the south car park at Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Hatfield impresses in region’s battle of the blooms

L-R: John Crawley, Anglia in Bloom; Nicky Wolff, BID Manager; Kirsten Roberts, WHBC; Nigel Bloxham, Anglia in Bloom; Carol Simpson, WHBC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists