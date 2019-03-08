M25: Two arrests following lorry crash between Potters Bar and Enfield

Two men have been arrested. Picture: Casey Gutteridge. Archant

Two men have been arrested following a crash on the M25 between Potters Bar and Enfield in the early hours of this morning.

A car and a lorry collided between J24 and J25 at around 3.30am, and the men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to stop.

Other vehicles were also involved in the accident but police say there have been no serious injuries.

One lane of the M25 was closed for a couple of hours to deal with the incident.