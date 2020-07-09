Two men arrested after altercation and alleged indecent exposure in Welwyn Garden City

Two men have been arrested in connection with an altercation in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A man is alleged to have indecently exposed himself following an altercation with another group of men in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sometime between 8.30pm and 9pm on Monday, July 6 a fight broke out between a group of men near the Co-op in Cole Green Lane.

Four men then left the area in the direction of Homestead Court.

While they were walking along, one of the men is reported to have pulled his trousers down and exposed himself to people travelling in a vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

The people in the vehicle are thought to have witnessed the fight and were on the phone to police at the time.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Assistant investigator Jayne Davidson said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened. We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the altercation, or events surrounding it, to please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to email jayne.davidson@herts.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/52980/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.