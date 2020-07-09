Advanced search

Two men arrested after altercation and alleged indecent exposure in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 10:23 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 09 July 2020

Two men have been arrested in connection with an altercation in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Two men have been arrested in connection with an altercation in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

A man is alleged to have indecently exposed himself following an altercation with another group of men in Welwyn Garden City.

Sometime between 8.30pm and 9pm on Monday, July 6 a fight broke out between a group of men near the Co-op in Cole Green Lane.

Four men then left the area in the direction of Homestead Court.

While they were walking along, one of the men is reported to have pulled his trousers down and exposed himself to people travelling in a vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

The people in the vehicle are thought to have witnessed the fight and were on the phone to police at the time.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Assistant investigator Jayne Davidson said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened. We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the altercation, or events surrounding it, to please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to email jayne.davidson@herts.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/52980/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Body found in search for missing Welwyn Garden City man

The death is not being treated as suspicious

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Suspected cannabis seized after drugs raid on Welwyn home

The raid took place on Monday.

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Suspected cannabis seized after drugs raid on Welwyn home

The raid took place on Monday.

NHS Birthday 2020: Crowds watch Spitfire fly over Welwyn Garden City hospital

The 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

Body found in search for missing Welwyn Garden City man

The death is not being treated as suspicious

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Suspected cannabis seized after drugs raid on Welwyn home

The raid took place on Monday.

NHS Birthday 2020: Crowds watch Spitfire fly over Welwyn Garden City hospital

The 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

