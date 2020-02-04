Advanced search

Two charged with burglary offences in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 13:16 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 04 February 2020

Two men have been arrested following Potters Bar burglaries. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Two men have been charged with numerous burglary offences that happened in Potters Bar.

The offences, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 26, were concentrated in the Oakmere estate area of Potters Bar.

Ozan Seran, age 24 and of Kinetic Crescent, Enfield was arrested on Tuesday, January 28, in a stolen vehicle which was found in Enfield.

Officers also arrested Aaron Byrne, age 25 and of Bradstock Road, Hackney.

Seran was charged with the following offences:

· Attempted burglary with intent to steal

· Burglary dwelling and theft

· Attempted burglary with intent to steal

· Burglary dwelling with intent to steal

· Possession of a class B drug (cannabis)

· Taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent

Byrne was also charged with the following:

· Attempted burglary with intent to steal

· Taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent

· Burglary dwelling and theft

· Burglary dwelling with intent to steal

· Attempted burglary with intent to steal

Both men appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 30, Seran was released on bail with stringent conditions and Byrne was remanded in custody.

Detective sergeant Annie Waylett, from the Hertsmere local crime unit, said: "We do all we can to tackle burglary across Hertsmere and I would like to take this opportunity to remind residents of steps they can take to help make their homes more secure, especially while we are still in the dark, winter months.

"Give your home a 'lived-in' look to help deter burglars.

"You can get timer switches to turn your lights on automatically to make it look like someone is in, and perhaps consider investing in a doorbell camera or a CCTV system - that way, if you unfortunately do become a victim, you will have footage to assist our investigation.

"If you do witness a burglary or suspect that one is in progress please call 999 straight away."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

