Punches thrown at Indian restaurant in Welwyn

The assault on two people took place at the Taj Mahal restaurant in Welwyn. PIcture: Google Street View. Archant

Two people were assaulted at an Indian restaurant in Welwyn on Monday.

Between 9pm and 9.20pm, three men were seen arguing with other people at the Taj Mahal restaurant.

They then assaulted two people, with one victim sustaining a cut lip after being punched in the face and pushed to the floor.

The men then fled in a black Volvo towards Codicote.

One of the men is described as wearing a white top, another had a dark coat, and the third was described as having a limp and an eye defect.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/116732/19.