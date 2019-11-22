Suspected robbery in Potters Bar leads to Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City police search

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied. Archant

Police have searched Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield after a robbery and an attempted robbery took place in Potters Bar yesterday afternoon.

It was reported that three men said they were in possession of weapons and threatened two separate victims, but according to police the victims did not see any weapons and no one was hurt.

Officers then carried out a search of Hatfield town centre - as it was established the suspects moved there - and the Galleria, but they were not found.

A similar robbery was also reported to police in Welwyn Garden City, which led to two people being arrested at McDonald's in Howardsgate. However they were found not to be involved and released.

Police enquiries are ongoing.