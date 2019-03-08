Two men arrested after police find 16 bags of suspected cannabis in vehicle in Hatfield

Police found 16 bags of suspected cannabis in a vehicle in Hatfield. Picture: Nina Morgan Archant

Two men were arrested in Hatfield after 16 bags of suspected cannabis were found in their vehicle.

Police stopped a vehicle in Cavendish Way on Wednesday, March 6, after it appeared to evade officers.

Officers searched the vehicle and found the suspected cannabis.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The men, both from London, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

•If you are worried about drugs activity in your local area, call the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Remember, always call 999 if a crime is in progress.