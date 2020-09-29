Two arrested and crack cocaine seized in Welwyn Garden City

Two people have been arrested after class A drugs were seized from a property in Welwyn Garden City.

A 37-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were both arrested on suspicion of drug offences on Monday, September 28, at an address in Birch Court.

The man, from WGC, was also arrested on suspicion of burglary, in connection with an incident at the town’s John Lewis store on Saturday, May 16.

Finally, he was also arrested suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

The second individual – a 16-year-old boy from Dagenham – was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

PC Angela Wilcox, from Operation Scorpion, said: “Crack cocaine, cash and a phone were also seized and I hope this news provides reassurance to residents that we take their concerns about drug dealing seriously. Drugs destroy lives and communities, and we are determined to do all we can to disrupt the drugs trade.

“Reports from members of the public make a real difference to our investigations and I would urge anyone who suspects drugs activity in their area to please continue reporting it to us. Any information you provide could be the missing jigsaw piece which will lead us to catching an offender.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.