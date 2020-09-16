Three males carrying knives in Hatfield prompt armed police and dog search

Two arrested after Bishops Rise dog and armed police search. Picture: Adam Law Archant

Three males who were seen carrying knives in Hatfield then allegedly tried to break into a victim’s home yesterday, prompting armed police and a dog unit to search the area.

At around 9.15pm, police were called to an alleged affray in Hatfield and subsequently investigated the scene.

It was reported that a window of a property in Bishops Rise near Hilltop shopping area had been damaged and when the victim inspected the damage, he was approached by three males in possession of three knives.

The victim went back home and the males allegedly tried to gain access to the victim’s home before making off on foot towards Garden Avenue.

Police were called and officers searched the area with assistance from the Armed Policing Unit and the Dog Unit.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and officers are continuing to investigate.

A 17-year-old boy from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 17-year-old boy from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both remain in custody at this time.

The police were also seen on route near the Asda in Hatfield before they surrounded the Hilltop area of Hatfield.

Witnesses and anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/74172/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.