Advanced search

Two arrested after baby taken to hospital with injuries

PUBLISHED: 10:05 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 27 November 2020

Two people have been arrested after a baby from Hatfield was taken to hospital. Picture: Helen Drake

Two people have been arrested after a baby from Hatfield was taken to hospital. Picture: Helen Drake

Archant

A baby has been taken to hospital and two people have been arrested in Hatfield in connection with the incident.

Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Joint Child Protection and Investigation Unit are investigating after a baby from Hatfield was admitted to hospital with injuries.

The baby remains in hospital, which the WHT understands is three months old and is in Great Ormond Street. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertford Castle Christmas Trail to brings some festive cheer

Hertford Castle will be hosting a Christmas Trail in December. Picture: Black Kite Productions

Two arrested after baby taken to hospital with injuries

Two people have been arrested after a baby from Hatfield was taken to hospital. Picture: Helen Drake

13,277 homes approved for draft Local Plan following council meeting

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Councillors voted in favour of ammending the draft Local Plan at a full council meeting. Picture: WHBC

Boost for football facilities across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar with significant investment plans

Football facilities across England are set for significant investment. Picture: DANNY LOO

The show will go on as creatives confirm Peter Pan will take place this Christmas

Rehearsals for the Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. With Hertfordshire in Tier 2, the production will go ahead this Christmas. Picture: Pavel Gonevski