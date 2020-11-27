Two arrested after baby taken to hospital with injuries
PUBLISHED: 10:05 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 27 November 2020
A baby has been taken to hospital and two people have been arrested in Hatfield in connection with the incident.
Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Joint Child Protection and Investigation Unit are investigating after a baby from Hatfield was admitted to hospital with injuries.
The baby remains in hospital, which the WHT understands is three months old and is in Great Ormond Street. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
