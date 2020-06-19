Advanced search

Two arrested in connection with attempted abduction of teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 22:29 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:29 19 June 2020

Police are appealing for CCTV footage or witness that could help after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Police are appealing for CCTV footage or witness that could help after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Archant

Two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted abduction in Welwyn Garden City earlier today, Friday June 19.

A 21-year-old man from St Albans and a 20-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City have been arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction. They are currently in police custody.

The arrests are in connection with an incident that happened in Eddington Crescent, Welwyn Garden City, at 6.20pm today.

A 13-year-old girl was out running when she passed a white Ford Transit van.

A man exited the van and grabbed the victim’s arm.

She managed to push him away before running home to safety, where her parents called the police straight away.

Detective Inspector Jason Finnegan, who is investigating, said: “I know that news of this incident is understandably going to come as a shock to the community. The victim was not injured but has been left explicably shaken by her ordeal.

You may also want to watch:

“However I want to reassure her, her parents and the wider public that we always take reports such as these extremely seriously, and thanks to the diligence of several police officers we currently have two people in custody.

“A vehicle has also been seized as part of the inquiry and we are conducting extensive enquiries to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, with detectives looking at CCTV footage and speaking to residents in the vicinity of where it happened.

“I would now like to make a public appeal for witnesses to this incident – did you see what happened? Have you seen any suspicious activity in the area?

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed any unfamiliar vehicles parked in or near Eddington Crescent in the past 24 hours.

“Do you have CCTV cameras fitted to your property, or a dash cam fitted to your vehicle? If you live near to where the incident happened, please review your footage as soon as possible and make contact with us if you believe you have captured anything of significance.”

If you have any information you think could assist the investigation, even if it seems inconsequential, please get in touch.

You can email DI Finnegan at jason.finnegan@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, talk to a Force Communication Room operators via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the emergency number 101 quoting reference ISR 636 of 19 June.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over social distancing and ‘people urinating in the river’ at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: Lucy Claire Cann

Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

Most Read

Concern over social distancing and ‘people urinating in the river’ at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: Lucy Claire Cann

Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Two arrested in connection with attempted abduction of teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for CCTV footage or witness that could help after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Chance to visit Knebworth House’s gardens at twilight

Knebworth House is launching twilight garden visits. Picture: Edward Lytton Cobbold

Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Welwyn Garden City school’s religious statue thrown in pond by vandals

Our Lady Catholic Primary School in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Welwyn Hatfield commercial renter has £22,000 arrears wiped by council

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has written-off commercial debt. Picture Sarah Allison.
Drive 24