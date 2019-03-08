Advanced search

EU Elections: Welwyn Hatfield turnout up

PUBLISHED: 21:30 24 May 2019

The European Union flag.

Votes cast for the European elections have increased slightly in the Welwyn Hatfield borough area.

The last vote for members of the European Parliament was held in 2014 and had a turnout of 36.19 per cent.

This has now increased, since voting finished yesterday, to 37.89 per cent when counting postal and in person voting.

Welwyn Hatfield, part of the East England constituency, was deciding what seven members of the European Parliament to send to Strasbourg and Brussels.

It is currently not clear how people voted as under EU law results cannot be revealed until other countries have finished voting this Sunday.

The current mixture of MEPs in East England are from UKIP, the Conservatives, Labour, the Brexit Party and the Social Democratic Party.

Results are expect to be announced at 10pm on Sunday.

