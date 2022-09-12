Remembering Her Late Majesty: Welwyn Hatfield pays tribute to The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II unveiling a commemorative stone to mark the official opening of the QEII Hospital, Welwyn Garden City, on 22nd July 1963. - Credit: Image from the Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust archive.

As the nation prepares to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at next week's state funeral, dignitaries from across Welwyn Hatfield and beyond have paid tribute to Her Late Majesty.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has announced how they will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesperson said: "It was with great sadness that Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We offer our most heartfelt condolences to her family.

"We know that the borough of Welwyn Hatfield will share our grief. Many will want to pass on their thoughts and best wishes to the Royal Family.

"The Mayor is writing to The Queen’s Private Secretary on behalf of the borough, and we have placed books of condolence at the following locations: council main reception and Campus East offices in Welwyn Garden City; the downstairs lobby, White Lion House, Hatfield."

Flags outside the council offices have been flown at half-mast for the duration of the mourning period.

Temporary flagpoles have gone up in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, and in White Lion Square, Hatfield. Lighting at the Campus East clock tower, the Coronation Fountain, and the Hatfield Arcade has been changed to royal purple.

The Mayor lead a proclamation and two-minute silence at 3pm last Saturday, in Howardsgate near the Cenotaph.

Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Cllr Barbara Fitzsimon, said: “We were profoundly sad to receive news that Her Majesty the Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral.

“Our very deepest sympathies go out to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the wider family.

“I know I speak for the whole borough in saying we will remember Her Majesty with great affection for her warmth, her strength, and her tireless devotion to duty."

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps paid his own touching tribute: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Her kindness, compassion and sense of humour were unmatched, and her love of this nation was inspirational.

"On behalf of my family, and of my constituents in Welwyn Hatfield, I would like to pass on our condolences to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family.

"From an early age, Her Majesty embodied public service, long before taking the throne at the age of 25. During her time as monarch, she oversaw 15 Prime Ministers and met 13 US Presidents, alongside numerous other Prime Ministers in the various Commonwealth nations of which she was head of state.

"She witnessed the rich tapestry of modern Britain’s history come together - the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the discovery of the structure of DNA, the first flight of Concorde in 1969, the first female Prime Minister a decade later, and the development of the World Wide Web to name just a few.

"Her Majesty remained a constant, endearing face of this country - her spirit woven into its very fabric.

"In this, the year of her Platinum Jubilee, we came together in celebration. Families, neighbours, and communities across the country were united in commemoration of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

"We have been fortunate to witness something no other Britons in history have known - our monarch on the throne for a remarkable 70 years."

The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, the monarch's representative in the county, said Queen Elizabeth II was a "symbol of stability through the decades".

Robert Voss CBE CStJ said: "It is with a very heavy heart that we learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - the world's greatest queen.

"As well as being the longest reigning British monarch, Her Majesty was also the longest reigning female monarch in world history.

"In 1947, at the age of just 21, the young Princess Elizabeth promised to dedicate her life 'be it long or short' to the service of her people.

"How she lived up to that promise every day of her long life over the last 75 plus years!

"A life of service, devotion and duty as head of a state, the nation and the Commonwealth of over 2.5 billion people was witnessed across the globe during her many visits both around the UK and overseas.

"It is fair to say that she was loved and revered by all.

"She was a symbol of stability through decades in which the world has seen a great many changes.

"Hertfordshire was well known to Her Majesty - her mother’s family live in the north of the county and she had many fond memories of her time spent in Hertfordshire.

"She was a regular visitor to the county from the very beginning of her reign, her last official visit being in 2016 to Berkhamsted School, of which she was Patron, where thousands of local people turned out to welcome their Queen.

"I had the honour and privilege to meet the Queen on several occasions, and on each she made me laugh with her wicked sense of humour - at the same time, her sharp mind focused on the most poignant issues of the day.

"Approximately 85 per cent of the British population have only ever known one monarch in their lives, and what a privilege it has been to be able to have called this great lady 'Our Queen'.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to have been appointed Her Majesty’s personal representative, and to have served a truly great monarch.

"My thoughts and sincerest condolences go to King Charles and all the royal family, and may 'Our Queen' rest in eternal peace."

A statement from the Marquess of Salisbury at Hatfield House read: “My family and all who work on these estates, like the peoples of this country and of the Commonwealth, mourn one of the greatest British monarchs.

"She reigned over us for an unprecedented 70 years, dedicating herself to our service, as she had promised to do in her famous 1947 broadcast. She came to embody the nation, always above faction, always exceptionally well-informed, always showing careful good judgement.

"No one understood better how a constitutional monarchy should function. That this country was able to navigate a period of extraordinary and fundamental change during her reign was in no small part thanks to her.

"We were honoured to welcome her to Hatfield several times. On the last occasion she came to plant an oak at the centre of Jubilee wood in 2012.

"Some of the excited children from Hatfield schools who welcomed her have told me that they will never forget the day the Queen came.

"I was lucky enough to have known her a little and will for my part remember her wisdom, her perspicacity and her wit. Above all, she was an extraordinary example to us all in her selflessness and service.

"We mourn for now, but we will nevertheless look forward to a new reign. God save the King.”

A statement from local charity the Willow Foundation said: "The entire Willow family are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty the Queen. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the whole country mourning her loss."

The Mayor of Hertsmere, Cllr John Graham, has expressed his sadness following the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

He said: “The councillors and officers of Hertsmere Borough Council are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“This year’s Platinum Jubilee clearly demonstrated the depth of feeling and high esteem in which Her Majesty was held.

“I know that our sadness at this time is shared by people across the borough as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest reigning monarch.”

Cllr Annie Brewster JP, Chairman of Hertfordshire County Council said: “On behalf of Hertfordshire County Council and the people of Hertfordshire, I would like to express our deepest condolence and gratitude for the lifetime of service and devotion given by Her Majesty The Queen.”

Richard Roberts, Leader of Hertfordshire County Council said: “Today marks a very sad moment for our country, as we come together to mourn the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Having ruled for 70 years with enormous dignity and wisdom, there is no doubt that we are unlikely ever to see a monarch reign for such a long period, nor one who is so well loved by so many.”

A statement from Welwyn RFC said: "All at Welwyn RFC are saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this extremely sad and difficult time."

A statement from Isabel Hospice said: "Isabel Hospice is very saddened by news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"It was our great honour to have been recognised by Her Majesty with the Queens Award for Voluntary Service in 2009.

"Our thoughts are with the The King, The Queen Consort and the Royal Family at this time."

The University of Hertfordshire said: "We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

"In tribute, the University of Hertfordshire’s College Lane campus flag will be flown at half-mast.

"As the longest reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II has been an extraordinary figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth, dedicating her life to all the people she represents.

"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time as we join the nation in mourning."

Royal visits

The Queen visited Welwyn Garden City in July 1963 for the official opening of the borough's hospital named after her.

Queen Elizabeth II was accompanied by then Minister of Health, Enoch Powell.

This was a 'Red Letter Day' for the town, and many companies closed to allow their staff to watch. Roads around the new hospital were packed by the crowds who had turned out to greet her.

A lady shared her memory of what happened next with WGC Heritage Trust.

“A select few wives of consultants and GPs were allowed viewing space in what was the Outpatient Department overlooking the front of the building, beautifully planted with Masquerade roses – very fashionable at the time.

"It was a beautiful day, warm and golden with sunshine. We looked at Her Majesty with some interest. One of the young GPs among us proclaimed: 'The Queen’s pregnant – she’s wearing elastic stockings.'

"A number of us were pregnant at the time so were well tuned into her condition. We felt a certain sympathy with her discomfort whilst also admiring her dedication to duty. A few weeks later the announcement came from the Palace that the Queen was with child – Prince Edward to be. We at the opening ceremony already knew.”

The Welwyn Times and Hatfield Herald newspapers printed a special supplement in colour to mark the occasion, which included some charming pictures of the Queen meeting patients and staff.

The QEII Hospital that the Queen opened has now been demolished and replaced with the much smaller The New QEII Hospital on the same site.

For the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012, celebrating 60 years on the throne, the monarch paid an official visit to Hatfield House as part of a tour of Hertfordshire.

Greeted by Lord Salisbury, the Queen planted an oak tree in Hatfield Park on June 14, 2012 to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee.

A crowd of around 2,000 including schoolchildren and teachers and waiting dignitaries thronged Hatfield Park eager to catch a glimpse of the monarch.

Following the tree planting. Her Majesty was presented with flowers by pupils from three different primary schools – St Philip Howard in Hatfield, Essendon, and St Mary’s in Welham Green.

Following the outside engagement, she then headed to a more intimate drinks reception at Hatfield House, which proudly flew the Royal Standard to mark her presence.

The Hawkshead Campus of the Royal Veterinary College, between Brookmans Park and Potters Bar, was officially opened in 1959 by Queen Elizabeth II.

She visited what was then a field station for the college, part of the University of London, on April 20, 1959.

The Queen returned to the RVC's campus in North Mymms in October 2003 with Prince Philip for the opening of the new 'Eclipse' Building.

Queen Elizabeth II's visit to open the QEII Hospital, as featured in the Welwyn Times souvenir issue from 26th July 1963. - Credit: Image from the Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust archive. Copyright Welwyn Times.

Nurses line up to welcome the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to the QEII Hospital in 1963. - Credit: Mill Green Museum archive.

Queen Elizabeth II visit to open the new Welwyn Hatfield Hospital, Welwyn Times souvenir cover for the 26th July 1963 issue. - Credit: Image from the Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust archive. Copyright Welwyn Times.

Queen Elizabeth II's visit to open the new hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Page 3 of the Welwyn Times souvenir from the 26th July 1963 issue. - Credit: Image from the Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust archive. Copyright Welwyn Times.

Queen Elizabeth II visit to open the new QEII Hospital in WGC. Page 4 of the Welwyn Times souvenir from the 26th July 1963 issue. - Credit: Image from the Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust archive. Copyright Welwyn Times.

The Queen arrives at Hatfield House in June 2012. - Credit: Kevin Lines /Archant

The Queen meets guests at a drinks reception at Hatfield House. - Credit: Kevin Lines /Archant

The Queen was presented with a statue of Eclipse on her visit. - Credit: Royal Veterinary Hospital

The Queen opened a field station for the Royal Veterinary College in 1959. - Credit: Royal Veterinary College



