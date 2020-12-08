Tributes paid to ‘dearly missed’ sportsman and volunteer who died suddenly a day before his birthday

Roy with his sister Daphne at a World War II Memorial in Washington DC in 2009. Picture: Supplied Archant

A much-loved Welwyn Garden City man, Roy Talbot, sadly died on November 24 of a sudden heart attack, the day before his 78th birthday.

Bridget Talbot, Roy Talbot, Daphne Field (His Sister), Linda Field (Niece), sitting Joy Leighton (Sister) and Malcolm Talbot (Brother) in 2013. Picture: Supplied Bridget Talbot, Roy Talbot, Daphne Field (His Sister), Linda Field (Niece), sitting Joy Leighton (Sister) and Malcolm Talbot (Brother) in 2013. Picture: Supplied

His family has paid tribute to Roy, who lived in the town for 57 years and was an avid sportsman, volunteer and family man.

Roy’s niece Linda found out the news after her mum Daphne, Roy’s older sister, called to wish him happy birthday.

Linda said: “I live in Dumfries, Virginia in the United States with my mum who is 80. We have been unable to get any further information on the circumstances about my Uncle Roy’s passing,

“We received the information from his wife Bridget Talbot after my mum, Daphne made a phone call to wish him happy birthday.

Roy playing in goal in 2018. Picture: Matt Nuttall. Roy playing in goal in 2018. Picture: Matt Nuttall.

“My Uncle Roy was born in Redhill Surrey, but raised in Hertfordshire. He also has a brother Malcolm Talbot and a sister Joy Leighton who both live in Stevenage along with numerous nieces and nephews.

“When I spoke to my Uncle Roy in the past, he was really proud of his time working as a Trustee with the PBC Foundation in Scotland. He climbed Ben Macdui in Scotland supporting a PBC charity event.

“I can tell you he loved to travel and visited us numerous times in the States and was planning a visit with us in May, but it was obviously cancelled because of the COVID pandemic. He was a very successful businessman, loved to play football, an avid cyclist and the previous successful owner of Living Designs.”

Roy was an avid volunteer for the PBC foundation. Picture: Supplied Roy was an avid volunteer for the PBC foundation. Picture: Supplied

Collette Thain MBE, CEO of the PBC Foundation – a charity for people with Primary Biliary Cholangitis, a long-term, auto-immune condition which affects the liver, said: “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our former volunteer and trustee, Roy Talbot passed away last week from a heart attack.

“Roy was an incredible character, a powerful force while always being a gentleman.

“He was involved in many fundraising activities including endurance cycling and his walk up Ben Macdui. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends who must miss him enormously.“

In 2018 Roy, the former Codicote FC goalkeeper, featured in this paper after playing in goal at the age of 75 against ex-professional football players for charity.

He also played at the emirates stadium at the young age of 68.

Roy leaves behind his wife, three siblings, two daughters and three grandsons.

A Catholic Mass will be held at 11am on January 3, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Triangle, Virginia, with candles lit to honour his memory.