Snapped trees will take months to be replaced

Matt Powell

Published: 12:07 PM June 1, 2021   
Jane Skinner

One of the snapped trees on Salisbury Road - Credit: Jane Skinner

Several trees were purposefully snapped in Welwyn Garden City last week - which will take months to replace as planting season has passed.

A total of five trees were snapped in two different locations - Salisbury Road and Willow Grove - last month.

A spokesperson for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: "Thanks to everyone who has reported the snapped trees to us. We have also reported to the police, so if anyone has any information on who might be responsible, please let them know using these details: 

• Willow Grove, 2 trees snapped on the May 14 around 3pm. Crime Reference Number: 41/38861/21 

• Salisbury Road, 3 trees snapped on the May 24 around 3pm. Crime Reference Number: 41/38865/21 

"All broken trees will be cleared in a couple of weeks and replaced during the planting season. Lets hope they fare better."

Planting season runs from January to March - so the trees will not be replaced until 2022.

