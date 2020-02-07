Advanced search

Only 40 trees left to replant in Welwyn Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 16:59 08 February 2020

New trees which have been planted in Stanborough Lakes North car park. Picture: DANNY LOO

New trees which have been planted in Stanborough Lakes North car park. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

After over 300 trees were cut down last year due to disease, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council still needs to replant 40.

New trees which have been planted in Stanborough Lakes North car park. Picture: DANNY LOONew trees which have been planted in Stanborough Lakes North car park. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Mature Lombardy poplar tree, which were in decay, have been gradually replaced since the winter planting season began in November.

Felling that has been carried out since April began as tree officers "no longer have confidence that visual or internal testing [of Lombardy poplars] is capable of identifying decay and likelihood of risk".

You may also want to watch:

They also identified several incidents of fallen trees, rotten roots and branches snapping since 2009.

New trees which have been planted in Stanborough Lakes North car park. Picture: DANNY LOONew trees which have been planted in Stanborough Lakes North car park. Picture: DANNY LOO

The 40 trees left to replant are located in the north car park at Stanborough Lakes. A spokeswoman for the council said, "We had hoped to finish sooner, but have paused over recent weeks for the wet weather to improve.

"We have replanted a wide range of species, from upswept oaks to recreate the tall silhouette of the poplar to hornbeams and ornamental maple trees; all chosen to complement their setting and to thrive in the borough's environment."

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council lists on its website all the tree removals it undertakes here: welhat.gov.uk/treeremoval.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

Man and teenage boy stabbed in Welwyn Garden City

A 25-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered stab wounds following the incident in Howardsgate. Picture: Archant

Fast and Furious 9 movie trailer features scenes filmed in Hatfield

The Renaissance water sculpture on the North Front of Hatfield House, where scenes from Fast and Furious 9 were filmed. Picture: Alan Davies

18-year-old from Welwyn Garden City charged after St Albans stabbing

Welwyn Garden City man Kobi Nelson has been charged with stabbing a 16-year-old boy in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

Man and teenage boy stabbed in Welwyn Garden City

A 25-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered stab wounds following the incident in Howardsgate. Picture: Archant

Fast and Furious 9 movie trailer features scenes filmed in Hatfield

The Renaissance water sculpture on the North Front of Hatfield House, where scenes from Fast and Furious 9 were filmed. Picture: Alan Davies

18-year-old from Welwyn Garden City charged after St Albans stabbing

Welwyn Garden City man Kobi Nelson has been charged with stabbing a 16-year-old boy in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar Town show attacking and defensive abilities to see off Hornchurch

Potters Bar Town battled Hornchurch in an Isthmian League Premier Division clash at the Pakex Stadium.

Only 40 trees left to replant in Welwyn Hatfield

New trees which have been planted in Stanborough Lakes North car park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man and teenage boy stabbed in Welwyn Garden City

A 25-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered stab wounds following the incident in Howardsgate. Picture: Archant

Met Office upgrades weather warning to amber as Storm Ciara approaches

Storm Ciara is set to cause severe disruption tomorrow. Picture: Archant

Free Hatfield event to help protect children from youth violence

Knife crime
Drive 24