Only 40 trees left to replant in Welwyn Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 16:59 08 February 2020
After over 300 trees were cut down last year due to disease, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council still needs to replant 40.
The Mature Lombardy poplar tree, which were in decay, have been gradually replaced since the winter planting season began in November.
Felling that has been carried out since April began as tree officers "no longer have confidence that visual or internal testing [of Lombardy poplars] is capable of identifying decay and likelihood of risk".
They also identified several incidents of fallen trees, rotten roots and branches snapping since 2009.
The 40 trees left to replant are located in the north car park at Stanborough Lakes. A spokeswoman for the council said, "We had hoped to finish sooner, but have paused over recent weeks for the wet weather to improve.
"We have replanted a wide range of species, from upswept oaks to recreate the tall silhouette of the poplar to hornbeams and ornamental maple trees; all chosen to complement their setting and to thrive in the borough's environment."
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council lists on its website all the tree removals it undertakes here: welhat.gov.uk/treeremoval.