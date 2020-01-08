Advanced search

Plans to fell eight trees on Welwyn Garden City street

PUBLISHED: 12:02 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 08 January 2020

Pentley Park in Welwyn Garden City has lots of trees. Picture: Google Street View.

Pentley Park in Welwyn Garden City has lots of trees. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

In a quiet Welwyn Garden City street there are plans to fell eight trees - which is claimed to be causing subsidence in the area.

Plans were submitted to cut down oak and other types of trees on both 47 and 83 Pentley Park, which is in a Welwyn Hatfield conservation area.

You may also want to watch:

Number 47 wants to get rid of two mixed species trees, one Lawson cypress, one red oak, a hornbeam and an ash, while 83 would be content with cutting down two oak trees.

READ MORE: 250-year-old oak tree in Welwyn Garden City gets temporary reprieve

This is not the first time that subsistence has caused issues in the Pentley Park area. Hertfordshire County Council had issued an order to an over 250-year-old oak tree in April 2019 tree that was causing a damage to a house on Pentley Close.

This was after a resident made an insurance claim because the oak's roots have caused cracks to his house, but this was ultimately stopped due to a tree preservation order by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Uber driver ‘took advantage’ of Welwyn Garden City man falling asleep to charge £120 more

Nicholas with his daughter, sister and niece. Picture: Nicholas Moon.

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams closure date confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is set to close in just over a week. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Swinger PMs sent to Welwyn Garden City Facebook community

Screenshots from the 'Stanborough Splashland' profile. Picture: WGC Unhinged.

Most Read

Uber driver ‘took advantage’ of Welwyn Garden City man falling asleep to charge £120 more

Nicholas with his daughter, sister and niece. Picture: Nicholas Moon.

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams closure date confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is set to close in just over a week. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Swinger PMs sent to Welwyn Garden City Facebook community

Screenshots from the 'Stanborough Splashland' profile. Picture: WGC Unhinged.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Plans to fell eight trees on Welwyn Garden City street

Pentley Park in Welwyn Garden City has lots of trees. Picture: Google Street View.

A1(M) Welwyn slip road entry closed today due to emergency communications works

Junction 6 exit slip road on the A1(M) will be closed from 9pm today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Potters Bar bus garage is ‘a blot on our town’

Potters Bar bus garage. Picture: Geoff Niblett

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice

Fraudulent housing benefit written off by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The housing benefit payment by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has been written-off. Picture Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists