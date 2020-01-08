Plans to fell eight trees on Welwyn Garden City street

Pentley Park in Welwyn Garden City has lots of trees. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

In a quiet Welwyn Garden City street there are plans to fell eight trees - which is claimed to be causing subsidence in the area.

Plans were submitted to cut down oak and other types of trees on both 47 and 83 Pentley Park, which is in a Welwyn Hatfield conservation area.

Number 47 wants to get rid of two mixed species trees, one Lawson cypress, one red oak, a hornbeam and an ash, while 83 would be content with cutting down two oak trees.

This is not the first time that subsistence has caused issues in the Pentley Park area. Hertfordshire County Council had issued an order to an over 250-year-old oak tree in April 2019 tree that was causing a damage to a house on Pentley Close.

This was after a resident made an insurance claim because the oak's roots have caused cracks to his house, but this was ultimately stopped due to a tree preservation order by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.