Row of decayed trees to get the chop in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 15:33 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 27 March 2019

A row of trees in Lyles Lane, Welwyn Garden City, are being given the chop and will be replaced. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council

Welwyn Hatfield Council

A Welwyn Garden City path will be closed for two weeks while the council fells approximately 50 decayed trees.

The poplar trees along the foot and cycle path of Lyles Lane have been identified for removal following a routine inspection, in which they were found to be in poor health.

Many have damaged or broken branches and show signs of decay or infection within their main stems.

With the trees located along a busy footpath and by a railway line, the council is concerned that if they stay there, they could fall and cause damage.

Tree-felling work will take place between April 15 to 29, during which time the footpath and the cycle path will be closed.

The trees will be replaced with a suitable species in the winter planting season.

Nick Long, corporate director at the council, said there was “no option” but to remove the trees.

“We know that this a busy foot and cycle path, and we apologise for any inconvenience that will be caused during the two weeks of closure, but it is important that we remove the trees.

“Signs will in place to show diversion routes for walkers and cyclists.

“We are looking forward to planting new trees this winter planting season.”

