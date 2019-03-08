Travellers move on from encampment near Welwyn

Digswell Park being used by travellers today. Picture: Supplied. Archant

Travellers have moved on since pitching their caravans near Welwyn at the weekend.

Several residents spotted caravans near Digswell Park, by Kirklands and the A1000 Bessemer Road,

A concerned resident in the area, who wished to remain annonymous, said the park is now "full of litter".

Another told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that there a "dozen motor homes on the grass" and claimed the group was "burning around on quad bikes!"

A spokeswoman for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, which owns the land, said: "Council officers visited the site and confirmed the presence of 13 caravans and associated vehicles."

"Whilst we progressed our legal proceedings, the unauthorised encampment moved on. We are making arrangements to clear the site of any rubbish left behind."