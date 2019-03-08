Advanced search

Travellers 'moved on' within 12 hours of arriving in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 12:41 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 10 July 2019

Last June, travellers were also removed from Parkfield in Potters Bar. Picture: Chris Cook.

Travellers were moved-on within 12 hours of arriving at a field in Potters Bar.

The group - of nine caravans and several associated vehicles - arrived in the early hours of Monday morning in Parkfield, but were asked by Herts Police and Hertsmere borough council officers to leave the site as soon as possible.

According to the council, by 9.30am on Tuesday the travellers left the site, taking their waste with them.

The council was able to act "swiftly" thanks to an injunction, granted by the High Court of Justice in January, that bans unauthorised encampments of travellers from 108 council-owned sites within Hertsmere.

The injunction last for three years and refusal to leave can mean arrest, committal to prison or a fine.

Hertsmere councillor and portfolio holder for environment Seamus Quilty said: "This action shows that we will act robustly within the parameters of the law to ensure our parks can continue to be enjoyed by the public."

