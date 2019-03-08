Advanced search

Travellers encamped at University of Hertfordshire car park

PUBLISHED: 18:17 08 April 2019

College Lane Campus, University of Hertfordshire. Picture: Google Streetview

College Lane Campus, University of Hertfordshire. Picture: Google Streetview

Google Streetview

A “handful” of Traveller vehicles have pitched up at a car park at Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire over the weekend.

The encampment, in staff car park G on College Lane campus, arrived on Sunday.

A tweet from the university said: “The university is monitoring the situation closely, via the security team and CCTV at present,” and gave a contact number for any concerns.

A spokesperson described the number of vehicles as a “handful” and said: “The university is fully aware of the situation and is taking steps to arrange for the Travellers to be moved on from a small staff car park on College Lane campus.

“While we don’t anticipate any impact to staff and students, the university has increased its security team presence on campus.”

In response to social media rumours, the university has emphasised that there is no connection to the accidental car fire at a separate university car park, which took place the day before the Travellers arrived.

Police also confirmed that the fire is accidental.

