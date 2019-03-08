Travellers set up camp in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 18 September 2019
Archant
Travellers have set up an unauthorised camp in Hatfield.
Herts police were called to Cornflower Way at 10.45pm last night (September 17) after being alerted that travellers had arrived.
A spokesman said: "Officers attended and liaised with those at the scene. The local authority and landowners are aware and the safer neighbourhood team will be monitoring the situation."
The land is owned by Hatfield Town Council.
Town clerk Carrie Lloyd said: "We are working with the police, and we are hoping that the police will use their powers to move them on in 24 hours."