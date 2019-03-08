CCTV images released following assault on trans woman in Welwyn Garden City

Officer think this man may have information that could assist enquiries. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

Police are investigating after a trans woman was assaulted in WGC.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CCTV footage has been released of a man police believe could help them with their enquiries.

The alleged assault on a transgender woman took place in Attimore Hall pub, Ridgeway between 9pm and 10pm on Saturday, May 18.

You may also want to watch:

The man insulted the victim by calling her male pronouns - such as 'boy' and 'he' - before touching her repeatedly even though she asked him not to.

Hatfield Local Policing Command Team DC Sonja Townsend said: "We hope to speak to the man pictured as he may have some useful information that could help the investigation.

"This type of hate-motivated crime has no place anywhere and we want to remind people that the police will look to follow up on those who believe it's okay to target someone for their sexual orientation, race, religion or gender."

If you have any information for the police on this subject, you can report it online at herts.police.uk/Report, via web chat herts.police.uk/contact or by phone on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/45326/19.

You can also contact DC Townsend via email at sonja.townsend@herts.pnn.police.uk.