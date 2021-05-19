Trains delayed after vehicle collides with bridge
Published: 3:33 PM May 19, 2021
Railway services between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park are delayed this afternoon after a vehicle collided with a bridge in Hatfield.
Trains will be running at a reduced speed with services expected to be delayed by up to 10 minutes until 4.15pm.
In a tweet, Great Northern said: “We've been made aware of a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Hatfield.
“As a safety precaution, trains are having to run at a reduced speed.
“Services are being delayed by up to 10 minutes between Finsbury Park and Welwyn Garden City.
“You can use your normal route, but please allow some extra time to arrive at your destination this afternoon.”
