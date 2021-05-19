News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Trains delayed after vehicle collides with bridge

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 3:33 PM May 19, 2021   
There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Trains are delayed after a vehicle collided with a bridge in Hatfield. - Credit: Archant

Railway services between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park are delayed this afternoon after a vehicle collided with a bridge in Hatfield. 

Trains will be running at a reduced speed with services expected to be delayed by up to 10 minutes until 4.15pm. 

In a tweet, Great Northern said: “We've been made aware of a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Hatfield. 

“As a safety precaution, trains are having to run at a reduced speed. 

“Services are being delayed by up to 10 minutes between Finsbury Park and Welwyn Garden City.  

You may also want to watch:

“You can use your normal route, but please allow some extra time to arrive at your destination this afternoon.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Ocado opens new development centre, creating 100 new jobs
  2. 2 Police helicopter helps with arrest following reports of 'threatening' man with knife
  3. 3 'We were only open 20 days before the first lockdown' - First time restaurant owner optimistic after difficult first year
  1. 4 Police thank ‘quick-thinking’ public following teenager’s arrest
  2. 5 May 17: Pub ready for reopening after £440k refurbishment
  3. 6 Social club 'blown away' by community support while closed for extended period
  4. 7 Trains delayed after vehicle collides with bridge
  5. 8 Top gear! Supercars drive into Knebworth for Petrolheadonism event
  6. 9 Search continues for missing Stevenage man
  7. 10 Weight lifted as Slimming World classes return as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Hatfield News
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City

Proposal to turn B&Q into 151 flats

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Dame Alice Owens racism protest

School responds as students protest racist incidents

Dan Mountney

person
Hatfield Asda gas leak

Supermarket evacuated following ‘strong smell of gas’

Dan Mountney

person
Hertsmere Borough Council wants to introduce a lottery. Picture: Pixabay.

Unclaimed £1 million winning lottery ticket bought in Welwyn Hatfield

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus