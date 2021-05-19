Trains delayed after vehicle collides with bridge

Published: 3:33 PM May 19, 2021

Trains are delayed after a vehicle collided with a bridge in Hatfield. - Credit: Archant

Railway services between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park are delayed this afternoon after a vehicle collided with a bridge in Hatfield.

Trains will be running at a reduced speed with services expected to be delayed by up to 10 minutes until 4.15pm.

In a tweet, Great Northern said: “We've been made aware of a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Hatfield.

“As a safety precaution, trains are having to run at a reduced speed.

“Services are being delayed by up to 10 minutes between Finsbury Park and Welwyn Garden City.

You may also want to watch:

“You can use your normal route, but please allow some extra time to arrive at your destination this afternoon.”