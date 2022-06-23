Google searches for 'join union' explode 184% since train strikes

A planned strike on the Great Northern and associated lines has been suspended - Credit: Archant

Google search data shows the phrase ‘join union’ exploded 184% in the UK, the highest level in over a year, as of yesterday.

The end of June saw members of the RMT union go on strike over to job cuts, working conditions, pensions and pay.

Analytics done by Workello from Google Trends shows that searches for ‘join union’ escalated to almost triple of the average volume in the last week, which was an uncommon rise in Brits looking to sign up to a trade union.

The data also showed that ‘how to strike’ have been looked up numerous times and has risen 135% since the strikes started.

A spokesperson from Workello said: “This week the British public have been faced with trains up and down the country coming to a standstill as a result of these strikes by RMT, leading to difficulties getting to work, attending events and appointments.

“However, the strikes have also encouraged a surge of online interest in joining a trade union, indicating the massive impact that strikers are having across the country. With more strikes across other sectors rumoured to take place in the future, it will be interesting to see whether these searches continue to rise, especially if strikers achieve their desired outcome.”