News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Google searches for 'join union' explode 184% since train strikes

Author Picture Icon

Gopika Madhu

Published: 3:00 PM June 23, 2022
A planned strike on the Great Northern and associated lines has been suspended

A planned strike on the Great Northern and associated lines has been suspended - Credit: Archant

Google search data shows the phrase ‘join union’ exploded 184% in the UK,  the highest level in over a year, as of yesterday. 

The end of June saw members of the RMT union go on strike over to job cuts, working conditions, pensions and pay. 

Analytics done by Workello from Google Trends shows that searches for ‘join union’ escalated to almost triple of the average volume in the last week, which was an uncommon rise in Brits looking to sign up to a trade union. 

The data also showed that ‘how to strike’ have been looked up numerous times and has risen 135% since the strikes started. 

A spokesperson from Workello said: “This week the British public have been faced with trains up and down the country coming to a standstill as a result of these strikes by RMT, leading to difficulties getting to work, attending events and appointments.  

“However, the strikes have also encouraged a surge of online interest in joining a trade union, indicating the massive impact that strikers are having across the country. With more strikes across other sectors rumoured to take place in the future, it will be interesting to see whether these searches continue to rise, especially if strikers achieve their desired outcome.” 

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Residents in the Wood Close (pictured) area of Hatfield are being asked to keep windows shut after a gas leak

Herts Live News | Updated

Evacuations in Hatfield residential area after gas leak

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A lorry left the M25 motorway anticlockwise between junction 25 (Enfield) and junction 24 (Potters Bar) on June 15

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: Lorry leaves M25 carriageway near Potters Bar

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Police would like to speak with 27-year-old Finole Gerage, of Peartree Lane in Welwyn Garden City, following alleged GBH

Herts Live News

Police looking for Welwyn Garden City man, 27, after Costcutter 'incident'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The fields near Marham Road, Wheathampstead - where police have launched a sexual assault investigation

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman 'sexually assaulted by two men' near River Lea in Wheathampstead

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon